© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Mark Erelli

  • MarkErelli_HerTown.png
    Folk Show
    In Studio Performance: Mark Erelli
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Mark Erelli performed in studio for NHPR's The Folk Show ahead of his show at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.His song "By Degrees" featured…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 10.6.19
    Kate McNally
    ,
    MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 3.1818
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.21.18
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelA Thousand Grandmothers/ Animaterra Womens Chorus/ As Long As There's Singing There's Hope/ AnimaterraPower Of Women/ Montgomery…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 1.4.15
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelEliza Jane/ Eliza Gilkyson/ The Nocturne Diaries/ Red House RecordsNew New Year Year/ Lou And Peter Berryman/ Christine Lavin…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Calendar 10.12.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Tuesday, October 14>>>Richard Thompson at the Lebanon Opera House ~ Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ 603-448-0400, www.lebanonoperahouse.org Thursday, October…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 10.12.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThat Side of the Moon/ Tret Fure/ A Piece of the Sky/ Tomboy Girl RecordsLove At The Five And Dime/ Nanci Griffith/ A Portrait…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Calendar 9.14.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Tuesday, September 16>>>Claude Bourbon at the Sunapee Coffeehouse ~ Sunapee, NH ~ 7pm ~www.sunapeecoffeehouse.orgThursday, September 18>>>Bela Fleck &…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 9.14.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Final Trawl/ The Tannahill Weavers/ Dancing Feet/ Green LinnetMr. and Mrs. Noah/ Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen/…
  • Folk Show
    NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.31.14
    Kate McNally
    ,
    Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelI'm Working On A Road/ Flatt & Scruggs/ Foggy Mountain Gospel/ ColumbiaWorking On A Building/ Wayfaring Strangers/ Shifting…
Load More