Folk Show

In-Studio Guest, Tom Pirozzoli

Published March 23, 2025 at 8:25 PM EDT
Tom Pirozzoli stopped by the Folk Show to play some songs from "21."
Kate McNally
Tom Pirozzoli has recorded 10 albums in addition to being an accomplished painter. The new album, which he dedicated to his wife, Kate, is called "21."

Folk Show
