NHPR/Vermont Public Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.6.25

NHPR/VPR Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, October 6, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, October 6, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Mindy Smith at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The California Honeydrops at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Coco Montoya at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Old Time Jam at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 6-8:30pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Caller: Barbara Finney; Music: Amy, Sarah and Corey

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Veretzki Pass & A Glezele Tey at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Tallest Man on Earth at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/the-tallest-man-on-earth/

Shawn Mullins at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Martha Spenser AND THE Wonderland Country Band at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Cedric Burnside at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Courney Hartman (of Della May) at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusanat Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Los Sugar Kingsat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Radically Rural Afterparty w/ Wishbone Zoe & Bellwireat Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

The Tannahill Weavers at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/~ also livestreamed

Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Friday, October 10, 2025

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~http://doverdance.free.nf/Dave42Bateman@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548

Dance! Community Family Barn Dance at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6:30-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TreeCityArts ~with live music by the Better Late Than Never Band ; Caller: Jennifer McHone Villalobos ; Expect lively jigs and reels on fiddle, button accordion, guitar, and more; All ages welcome** – no dance experience needed!All dances taught (Virginia Reel, Circles, Longways, Squares, Polka, Waltz)

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Maswick and Brown at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Dana and Susan Robinson at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts

Emma Ogier at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

The Clements Brothers and The Early Risers at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit https://nextstagearts.org/

Adam Ezra Group at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ two shows 5-6:30pm and 8-9:30pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

David Rovics and The Ministry of Culture at The Downstairs, Ithaca NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.davidrovics.com/tour/

Joe K. Walsh and Friends at One Longfellow Squar, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, October 10 through Sunday, October 12, 2025

Festival! Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH ~ ~ https://www.milfordpumpkinfestival.org/activities-music~ multi-genre festival – Among performers: Justin Cohn, Glitter Tooth, Gary P & Wendy, Stone Hill Station, Alivia Ferdinand, Tumble Toads, Groove Hound, Kevin Kierstead, Toni Lynn Washington & The Motivators, Jiggery Pokery, The Two's, Jamdemic, Fatha Groove, Pop Farmers , The Incidentals, Ballou Bros Band, Chris Roberts with Katie Roberts , Chris Guinn, Vale's End, 21st & 1st, Soul Circuit, Humans Being, Cosmic Blossom , Paul Driscoll, Murphy-Clark, The Slakas, RGB, Crescendos Gate , Caylin Costello

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Caller: Isaac Banner

Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~https://muskegmusic.org/https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851

Round Room Coffee House and Open Mic at Congregational Church, Mont Vernon NH ~ doors 6pm; 6:30pm to 10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1443216660311554/

Festival! VT Food & Music Festivalar Ascutney Outdoors, 449 Ski Tow Road, Brownsville, VT ~ 11:30am to 7pm ET ~ Multi-genre Festival. Brent Cobb — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, Jay Nash — folk/rock troubadour with Vermont roots,Zach Nugent’s DeadSet — nationally recognized Grateful Dead tribute, Red River North — beloved Vermont roots/folk band,Sklarkestra — local ensemble blending jazz, funk & improvisation,Tucks Rock Dojo — youth musicians from Vermont’s own rock school

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

The Gibson Brothersat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pmET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Flynn Cohen & Laura Orshaw w/ The Wooden Nickels at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root with Dirk Miller at Shea Theatre Arts Center (small hall), Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Feng E at One Longfellow Squar, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sarah McQuaid at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ Doors 6:30pm Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107039414

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Dance! Second Sunday English Country Dancing at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ 1-4pm ET ~ info: davidmillstone7@gmail.comhttps://muskegmusic.org/

Ali McGuirk at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Ariel Posen at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sarah McQuaid at Dancing Fiddle Farm, , 19 Dodge Road, Charlemont MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sarahmcquaid.com/tourhttps://www.eventbrite.com/e/sarah-mcquaid-at-steve-and-nancys-tickets-1068975036109

Monday, October 13, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco) at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

David Rovics and The Minisiry of Culture at Mountain View Studio, Woodstock NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.davidrovics.com/tour/

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Live from Laurel Canyon at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Nora Brown at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Leo Kottke at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Spencer Lajoye at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Live From Laurel Canyon at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, October 17, 2025

Dance! Third Friday Tea Dance Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dan Veino calling

Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Fred Eaglesmith and The Velvet Frogs at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Paul McKenna at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Leafies You Gave Me & A Crankie Bonanza! at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Jesse Roper at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

David Rovics and The Minsitry of Culture at The Chapel in the Pines, Eastham MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.davidrovics.com/tour/

Friday, October17 through Saturday, October 18, 2025

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival at Mary Taylor Methodist Church, 168 South Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~Featuring: Aubrey Atwater, Butch Ross, Ken Kolodner & Mary Lynn Michal – Workshop Leaders:Sasha Bogdanowitsch,Carolyn Brodginski ,Cliff Cole, Kayte Devlin, Sam Edelston, Ron Ewing,Gerald Heinrich,Lori Keddell,Jody Marshall, Dave Neiman, Dwain Wilder, Carol Walker

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Reggie Harrisat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/https://reggieharrismusic.com/

Jeffrey Foucault at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Michael Jerling at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Doug Kolmar at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4:-6pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/newmarket-the-stone-church-music-club-events

Tim O’brien and Jan Fabricius at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Ari Hest, (originals, prolific songwriter/musician, folk roots, collaborated on 2 cd's with Judy Collins )at the Follansbee Inn, 2 Keyser Street, North Sutton NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://follansbeeinn.com/

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Marc Erelli at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Joan Shelley at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Pokey LaFarge at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Tom DiMenna at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Richard Shindell at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Sara Grey and Kieron Means house concert in the Keene NH area ~ 3-5pm ET ~https://www.saragrey.net/~ Contact Kim Wallach Kim.wallach3@gmail.com for reservations and details.

Schooner Fare at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Monday, October 20, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Patty Griffin and Rickie Lee Jones at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~7:30pm ET ~https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Spencer La Joye Charity Concert at the Unitarian Universalist Congregaton, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ doors 6:30pm concert 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1304926161658726

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Pokey Lafarge at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Brian Dunne with Dead Gowns at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Darin and Brooke Aldridge at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

David Rovics and The Ministry of Culture at Flynn Pianos Workshop and Gallery, Great Barrington MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.davidrovics.com/tour/

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Deb Talan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ruthie Foster at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jobi Riccio and Esther Rose at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Katie Pruitt at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, October 24, 2025

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Lisa Greenleaf Calling

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured: Hiroya Tsukamoto

The Don Juans at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Amelia Day at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Jake Davis and the Whiskey Stones with the Mountain at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA~ 8pm ET~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Jud Caswell at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7om ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/360

Reese Fulmer and the Carriage House Band at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 4pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jason Anderson at Nova Arts, Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

David Rovics and The Ministry of Culture at Plainfield Granary, Plainfield VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.davidrovics.com/tour/

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Jason Anderson with Mara Flynn and Juliet Nelson at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, October 27, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Singer-Songwriters Showcase at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

David Rovics and The Ministry of Culture at Cherry Hill Co-Housing Community, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.davidrovics.com/tour/

The Fretless and Väsen at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Christopher Paul Stelling and Tall Tall Trees at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins hosts a songwriter roundupat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Songwriters’ Showcase at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Pierre Bensusanat One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Yellowhouse Blues Band at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sneaky Miles and Rigometrics at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/newmarket-the-stone-church-music-club-events

Vasen and Madeleine Roger at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, October 30, 2025

All Hallows Eve: spooky tunes, songs and tales from Scotland at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Friday, October 31, 2025

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Deadgrass at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 6:30pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30 pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Grove Street (celtic trio)

Little folks concert with Kate Taylor at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Acoustic Alchemy at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Charlie Chronopolis at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Reed Foehl and Jake McKelvie at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

SG Goodman with Fust at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday Blues Brunch with Bees Deluxe at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Pierre Bensusan at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Vance Gilbert at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Monday, November 3, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Kelsey Waldon at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Dylan Patrick Ward at Birdie’s , 18 Main Street, Keene NH ~7pm ET ~ https://birdieskeene.com/

The Lone Bellow and Caroline Spence at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Toad the Wet Sprocket, KT Tunstall, and Vertical Horizon at the Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Joshua Burnside at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Thursday, November 6, 2025

David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Lovestruck Balladeers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Flamy Grant at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Sugaray Rayford at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Session Americana with Eleanor Buckland at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Friday, November 7, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Cody Sisters at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Donna the Buffalo at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Rupert Wates at Dream Away Lodge, 1342 County Rd Becket, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedreamawaylodge.com/events/

Jon Splithoff at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Cheryl Wheeler at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Saturday, November 8, 2025

Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~https://muskegmusic.org/https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

Winterpills at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

David Wilcox at Bass Hall Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/358

Debo Ray at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Dan Navarro with Jesse Lynn Madera at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Carbon Leaf at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Mavis Staples at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Cheryl Wheeler at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ Doors 6:30pm Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

Leroy Preston and the Unklnown Blues Bandat Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Dance! Second Sunday English Country Dancing at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ 1-4pm ET ~ info: davidmillstone7@gmail.comhttps://muskegmusic.org/

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

David Wilcox at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Thompson at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Macy Gray at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Flamy Grant at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Hannah Frances at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

David Lowery at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Monday, November 10, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

The Shadow Riders at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washingon Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=open-mic-night-4;instance=20250813190000/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pmET ~603-738-4717https://www.blastybough.com/

Michael McDermott at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Cal Stamp at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/newmarket-the-stone-church-music-club-events

Matt Schofield at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

David Francey at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Friday, November 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~http://doverdance.free.nf/Dave42Bateman@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haasat Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Hayley Reardon with Emily Barnes at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Mallet Brothers Band at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

David Wilcox at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Windborne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/windborne-2/

Friday, November 14 through Sunday, November 16, 2025

Festival! Fiddle Hell at Regency Hotel, Westford MA ~ ~ https://fiddlehell.org/~ Fiddle Hell will be an entirely in-person festival in November.We'll have 20 concerts, 40 instructor-led jams, and 270 workshops!Performers: Alasdair Fraser, Alex Rubin, Amanda Abate, Amy Cann, Andrew VanNorstrand, Andy Reiner, Half Pelican, Rapidgrass, Ariel Bernstein, Ariel Friedman, Austin Scelzo, Autumn Rose Lester, B B Bowness, Barbara McOwen, Becky Miller, Beth Bahia Cohen, Berklee, Bethany Waickman, Betsy Green, Beverly Woods, String Equinox, Brittany Karlson, Bruce Molsky, Carol Kycia, Cathy Mason, Dead Sea Squirrels, Cedar Stanistreet, Cindy Eid, Craig Edwards, Darol Anger, Dave Neiman, Dave Reiner, Dereck Kalish, Ellen Carlson, New England Fiddle Ensemble, Ellery Klein, Eric Eid-Reiner, Eric Favreau, Eric Mrugala, Ethan Robbins, Flynn Cohen, Gretchen Bowder, Gus Tritsch, Harry Bolick, Huck Tritsch, Jake Blount, JakeBlount.com, Jason Anick, Jay Ungar, Jeff Claus, Jenna Moynihan, Jerry Bryant, Jess Fox, Jim Joseph, Joanne Garton, Jon Cooper, Joseph Sobol, Joy Adams, Big Richard, Salomé Songbird, Half Pelican, Judy Hyman, Katie McNally, Kieran O'Hare, Laurel Martin, Lindsay Lassonde, Lissa Schneckenburger, Liz Knowles, Liz Simmons, Low Lily, Lydia Ievins, Scandi fiddler, librarian, web geek, Mariel Vandersteel, Mariia Gorkun, Max Cohen, Michelle Kaminsky, imi Rabson, Molly Mason, Natalie Haas, Natalie Padilla, Nate Lee, Neil Pearlman, Nicole Rabata, Oliver Scanlon, Peter Anick, Rev. Robert Jones, Rob Flax, Robert McOwen, Rose Clancy, Sammy Wetstein, Catfish in the Sky, Seán Heely, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, Shana Aisenberg, Stash Wyslouch, Tim Rowell, Tony Thomas, Fiddle Hell, Whitney Roy

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nieldsat Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortuneat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Martin Sexton and The Acadian Wild at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Todd Hearon with Liz Frame and the Kickers at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

The Barr Brothers at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Marc Cohn amd Shawn Colvin at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Dharma Down and Carol Coronis at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, November 17, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https:alicehowe.com/https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/https://www.facebook.com/events/1383641959461374/

Peter Mulvey at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Friday, November 21, 2025

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ featured:

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling; celebrating the life of Bob Jervis ; actual location this month only at Upper Village Hall, across the street from the church.

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Beausoleil with Richard Thompson at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Triton at Blasty Bough Brewing Co. Listening Room, 3 Griffin Rd., Epsom, NH ~ 7pmET ~603-738-4717https://www.blastybough.com/

Driftwood with Jon Nolan and Good Co. at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Hayley Jane Band at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/

Sarah McQuaid at Unitarian Universalist Society, Amherst MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sarahmcquaid.com/tour

Sunday, November 23, 2025

NHPR Folk Show Potluck at Unitarian Universalist Church, Concord NH~ 2=5pm~ https://www.nhpr.org/arts-culture/2025-09-30/the-2025-folk-show-potluck-food-folk-friendship ~ RSVP recommended

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Crane Wives at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Lissie at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club,135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Monday, November 24, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hayley Reardon and Judit Neddermann at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 28, 2025

Bela’s Bartok with Cloudbelly at Shea Theatre, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Ronnie Earl and The Broadcasters at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Roomful of Blues at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Heather Pierson’s Charlie Brown Christmas at the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Monday, December 1, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Tony Trischka “Of a Winter’s Night” full band show at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Judy Collins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Reese Fulmer Bandat the Loft Living Room Sessions at Hermit Woods Winery, 72 Main Street, Meredith NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~https://hermitwoods.com/music/

ryanhood at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Windborne at the Mariposa Museum, Peterborough NH ~ time TBA~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/nh-programs https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Friday, December 5, 2025

Anonymous Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 10 Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-10:00 pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/~ featured: Reed Foehl

Chris Smither and the Motivators at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy at Old Firehouse Concerts, Tinmouth VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://undiscoveredmusic.net/venues/old_firehouse_concerts

GoldenOak at Portland House Of Music, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ffm.live/o5rojqr?mc_cid=fb46881606&mc_eid=0a6d23f745

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Wendy Keith and her Alleged Band

Carrie and Michael Klineat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/http://www.folktalk.org/

Michael Tarbox, Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Low Lily at Catamount Arts (small theatre), 115 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.catamountarts.org/shows-and-events/

Susie Burke, Kent Allyn and Steve Roy at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ Doors 6:30pm Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/BurkeSurette/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Congregational Church of North Barnstead, BarnsteadNH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

Windborne at at Old Songs Community Arts Center, 37 South Main Street, Voorheesville NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-25/

A Celtic Christmas with Cassie and Maggie at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Monday, December 8, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Jordan Tice at Radiobean Coffee House and Light Club Lamp Shop, 8 North Winooskim Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse,15 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Great Lakes Swimmers at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Windborne at Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://app.arts-people.com/?show=296113

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 28 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~http://doverdance.free.nf/Dave42Bateman@gmail.com http://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Windborne and Kongero at UVM Recital Hall, BurlingtonVT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/ https://www.showclix.com/event/Kongero-and-Windborne

GoldenOak at the Parlor Room, 53 Masonic Street, Northaampton MA ~ doors: 7pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SV5000009skThMAI

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Dance! Second Saturday Tracy Hall Contra Dance, Norwich VT ~ 6:30 pm waltzing; 7:30pm ET contradance ~https://muskegmusic.org/https://mailchi.mp/0bbdfd3f7b6f/dances-more-9314851

Courtney Patton at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Todd Hearon and Sarah Levecque at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

The Wood Brothers at the Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and KentRds. Concord NH ~2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/nhecds@comcast.nethttp://www.facebook.com/groups/160138754162879

Natalie McMaster and Donell Leahy at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Heather Pierson Trio, Charlie Brown Christmas at BNH Plaza, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ two shows 2pm and 7pm ET ~https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Windborne at the Chandler Center, RandolphVT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Monday, December 15, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Celtic Woman Christmas Tour at LowellMemorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://lowellauditorium.com/

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 19, 2025

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ Sandy Lafleur calling

Lunasa Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road,South Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out"atQuaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts.Bring a friend, it's open to all.You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

An Irish Christman with Ishna at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Monday, December 22, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Stephen Kellogg at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Friday, January 16. 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Jabbering Trout at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Saturday, January 24 through Sunday, January 25, 2026

Festival! Northern Roots Festival featuring Sara Grey and Kieron Means~ detaiols and lineup TBA ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/https://www.saragrey.net/ Contact: Keith Murphy flyingtent@icloud.com 802-257-4523

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, January 30, 2026

Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall, and George Meyer (Bluegrass) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, February 7, 2025

Erin Harpe and The Delta Swingers at Crossroads Music Series, 190 Academy Road, North Andover MA ~8-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

February 12 through 15, 2026

Festival! The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival at the Sheraton Framingham, Framingham MA ~ times and detailsTBA ~ https://bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/

Sunday, February 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Friday, February 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Dereck Kalish calling

Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means at Deborah Lawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho VT~ 2pm ET ~https://www.saragrey.net/

Saturday, March 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Cara Ensemble

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Friday, March 20, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Sandy LaFleur calling

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen)at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Andrew Koutroubas (cello)

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry w/ Carling Berkhout at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Sara Grey and Kieron Means in concert for the 5Town Friends of The Arts at the Community Library in New Haven VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.saragrey.net/Contact Rick Ceballos for more information fivetownfoa@gmail.com

Friday, April 17, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Alice Morris calling

Sunday, April 19, 2026

Third Sunday Junction Song Circle at Greater Hartford UCC, 1721 Maple St., White River Junction, VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ Contact: mail.grantcook13@gmail.com

Saturday, May 7, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ time TBA ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/