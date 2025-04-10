© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Check This Out: Olivia Wolfgang-Smith & 'Mutual Interest'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:47 AM EDT
Bianca Alexis

Mutual Interest is a historical fiction novel set in post-Gilded Age New York, focused on the relationship between Vivian and Oscar, both new to Manhattan and on the fringes of high society.

Vivian is broke, shunned by her parents and has no real way forward - until she meets Oscar. His career and personal reputation are also on the verge of disaster.

Vivian and Oscar enter into a lavender marriage, a marriage where they both know the other is gay, where they both hide each others secrets.

Their relationship also allows Vivian to become a titan of business in the burgeoning self-care industry, leading to a complex web of business, romance, and power struggles.

Read the novel with your book club! We're offering a new feature with each episode of Check This Out: downloadable discussion prompts to spark conversations for your book club.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors you may not have discovered yet. Check This Out is proud to partner with The PEN/Faulkner Foundation to champion new voices in literature.

Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. She is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
