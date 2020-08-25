What Is The Promise of Green Hydrogen?

Is there a way to combat climate change and keep that furnace in your basement? We learn about green hydrogen and examine if we can use it to take advantage of existing natural gas infrastructure as we wean ourselves off fossil fuels. We discuss the promise and pitfalls of green hydrogen and where these fit in the energy future of N.H. and the country. This program is part of NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting initiative.



Airdate: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

According to James Temple in the MIT Technology Review, green hydrogen increasingly appears essential as nations work to meet their climate goals,

