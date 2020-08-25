 What Is The Promise of Green Hydrogen? | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

What Is The Promise of Green Hydrogen?

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • Construction is underway at Q Hydrogen Solutions hydrogen plant in Groveton.
Is there a way to combat climate change and keep that furnace in your basement? We learn about green hydrogen and examine if we can use it to take advantage of existing natural gas infrastructure as we wean ourselves off fossil fuels. We discuss the promise and pitfalls of green hydrogen and where these fit in the energy future of N.H. and the country. This program is part of NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting initiative.
 

Airdate: Wednesday, August 26, 2020

GUESTS:

According to James Temple in the MIT Technology Review, green hydrogen increasingly appears essential as nations work to meet their climate goals,

Click here for NHPR's past coverage of a proposed hydrogen energy plant in Groveton.

 

By Degrees
hydrogen energy
Renewable Energy
Climate
Climate & Infrastructure

Groveton Hydrogen Energy Plan Could Be 'Just The Beginning' Of Path To Lower Costs

By Oct 31, 2018
Q Hydrogen Solutions

The company behind a first-of-its-kind hydrogen energy project in the North Country says it could cut energy costs in half for local businesses.

The Utah-based company, called Q Hydrogen Solutions, is turning part of Groveton’s former Wausau Paper Mill into a hydrogen power plant.

It will strip hydrogen molecules out of water, and use that hydrogen to power engines.

Bethlehem Advances Liberty Utilities' Landfill Gas-Capture Proposal

By Dec 3, 2018
Google Maps

A plan to build a natural gas plant at a North Country landfill has gotten preliminary approval from the town of Bethlehem.

The $15 million-dollar project comes from several companies, including Liberty Utilities.

Outside/In: Ask Sam ... Climate Edition!

By Aug 1, 2020

Are snow-making machines an example of climate adaptation, or an example of an emissions feedback loop? Does the fire risk posed by planting trees outweigh the benefits of their use as a carbon sink? Can the team talk big planet problems and still leave room for bad puns?

We’ll answer these questions and more climate queries on this special edition of Ask Sam.