Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 29, 2021

State officials say vaccination efforts so far are helping to move COVID-19 numbers in the right direction, though some have found the sign-up process frustrating. Republicans in Concord revive “Right to Work” legislation that Democrats say would hurt unions. And NPR’s Ron Elving joins us for analysis of the first week of the Biden Administration.
Air date: Jan. 29, 2021
GUESTS:
- Ron Elving - Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News.
- Kevin Landrigan - State House Bureau Chief for the New Hampshire Union Leader. Read Kevin's coverage here.
- Nancy West - Executive editor of InDepthNH.org, a news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism. Read their recent coverage of a top priority of the state's GOP: lowering business tax rates.