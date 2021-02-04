We Want To Hear From You: What's Your Experience With Coronavirus And The Vaccine?

At NHPR, we're continuing to report on the coronavirus pandemic and all of the ways it intersects with our lives.

We always want to hear from our audience and new communities to better our reporting. It is central to our work — it shapes what we report on and how we cover new topics. We continue to welcome your questions about COVID-19.

Please take a few minutes and fill out the survey below to share your questions. If you have more time, tell us how the coronavirus pandemic has changed your life at home, work and school. Let us know how you are doing.

If you're more comfortable, feel free to leave us a voicemail at (603) 513-7790 or send an email to coronavirus@nhpr.org. We hope you will share any questions or story ideas you might have about life in this pandemic.

Can't see or easily complete the survey below? Click here instead!

Loading…

Click here to check out NHPR's other engagement projects.