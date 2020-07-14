Watch: President Trump Press Conference on Coronavirus, Back-to-School Plans

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 11.8% in June as more residents returned to work following the coronavirus shutdown.

New figures released Tuesday by N.H. Employment Security show that approximately 25,000 residents who lost their jobs earlier this year were back to work in June.

Still, there are nearly 100,000 fewer people working right now than there were last year at this time. Retail, restaurant, and hotel jobs are still heavily impacted, as are white-color positions and those in education and health care.