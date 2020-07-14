 Watch: President Trump Press Conference on Coronavirus, Back-to-School Plans | New Hampshire Public Radio

Watch: President Trump Press Conference on Coronavirus, Back-to-School Plans

By 31 minutes ago
  • NOAH FORTSON / NPR

President Trump holds a news conference as schools grapple with how to reopen and coronavirus cases continue to climb.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: 23 New Cases, 1 More Death; N.H. Releases School Reopening Guidance

By 18 minutes ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

N.H. Unemployment Rate Drops, Though Some Sectors Still Devastated by Virus

By 1 hour ago
Tony Webster, Wikimedia Commons

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 11.8% in June as more residents returned to work following the coronavirus shutdown.

New figures released Tuesday by N.H. Employment Security show that approximately 25,000 residents who lost their jobs earlier this year were back to work in June. 

Still, there are nearly 100,000 fewer people working right now than there were last year at this time. Retail, restaurant, and hotel jobs are still heavily impacted, as are white-color positions and those in education and health care.

CDC Employees Call Out Agency's 'Toxic Culture Of Racial Aggressions'

By & Jul 13, 2020

Updated 6:15 p.m. ET

More than 1,200 current employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed a letter calling for the federal agency to address "ongoing and recurring acts of racism and discrimination" against Black employees, NPR has learned.