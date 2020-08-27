 Trying To Figure Out Life In This Time Of COVID? We Want To Hear From You. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Trying To Figure Out Life In This Time Of COVID? We Want To Hear From You.

New Hampshire has worked to adapt to living with the coronavirus. The state came to a halt in the spring and has retooled itself throughout the summer. 

At NHPR, we're contining to report on the pandemic and all the ways it intersects with our lives.

We always welcome your questions about COVID-19

And we always want to hear from our audience and new communities to better our reporting. It is central to our work - it shapes what we report on and how we cover topics. 

Please take a few minutes to tell us what you're facing at home, work and school. Most importantly, just let us know how you are doing. 

 

Feel free to send an email to coronavirus@nhpr.org if you feel more comfortable, or just to share any questions or story ideas you might have about life in this time. 

Click here to check out NHPR's other engagement projects.

 

