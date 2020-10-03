Trump Campaign Manager, Kellyanne Conway Are Latest To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien is the latest in the president's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus, a campaign official confirmed to NPR.

Stepien took over the campaign in July, replacing Brad Parscale. He had previously served as the campaign's deputy manager. According to Politico, he is experiencing mild symptoms and "plans to quarantine until he recovers."

Trump announced early Friday that he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president is currently staying at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, at the recommendation of his physician. He thanked his well-wishers for their support in a brief video posted to Twitter and said he feels that he's "doing very well."

The president's diagnosis came hours after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's close advisers, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks had traveled with him to both Tuesday's debate and to a rally in Minnesota the next day. Stepien was also at Tuesday's debate.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Friday that he and his wife had both tested negative for the coronavirus. After announcing his test results, Biden said in a tweet that he hoped it served as a reminder to " wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. He also tweeted his well wishes to the president and first lady, saying he would be "pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."

Kellyanne Conway, a former White House advisor, also announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus late Friday. Conway no longer works at the White House, but recently attended a ceremony at the Rose Garden after Trump formally nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Several others who attended the event have also tested positive, including Hicks, Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis and John Jenkins, the president of Notre Dame University.

Conway said in a tweet she was experiencing mild symptoms and had "begun a quarantine process" after consulting with her physicians.

As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️

