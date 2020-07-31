 Sununu Vetoes Bill to Create Independent Legislative Redistricting in N.H. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Sununu Vetoes Bill to Create Independent Legislative Redistricting in N.H.

  • N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed an independent redistricting panel bill for the second year in a row on July 31, 2020.
    Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill to create an independent redistricting committee.

In his veto message, Sununu called gerrymandering rare in New Hampshire, and said lawmakers should have the right to determine their own process for drawing districts.

Sununu also cited a need for caution before making what he termed “wholesale changes to systems that have proven themselves to work for NH.”

Under the vetoed bill, an independent committee would draw legislative districts. Lawmakers would retain final approval.

Sununu vetoed a similar bill last year. That measure enjoyed bipartisan support, particularly in the state senate, where it passed unanimously.

In the wake of Sununu’s veto last year, the issue has become more partisan. This year’s independent redistricting bill cleared both chambers on near party line votes.

Redistricting typically takes place every 10 years, following the U.S. census.

