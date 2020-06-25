 Southern New Hampshire Now Officially in a Drought | New Hampshire Public Radio

Southern New Hampshire Now Officially in a Drought

By 1 hour ago

Map of drought in New Hampshire. Areas in peach are experiencing moderate drought. Areas in yellow are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Map updated June 25th, 2020 at 8:30 am EST.
Credit U.S. Drought Monitor

Southern New Hampshire is now officially in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The state’s Department of Environmental Services says low snowpack and dry weather earlier in the year have led to this point.

“In some parts of the state we are 7 inches of rain behind where we would be on an average year,” says Thomas O’Donovan, director of the department’s Water Division. “And in most of the state we’re about 3 and a half to 4 inches behind.”

Every county in New Hampshire is now experiencing moderate drought in some or all of its parts. Under these conditions, fish and tree populations are stressed, honey production declines, and grain yields are lower than normal. Northern Grafton and Coos counties have not entered a drought yet, but are experiencing near-drought or “abnormally dry” conditions.

The last time the state saw severe drought conditions was in 2016. O’Donovan says this year is already drier than that.

“We’re already worse than that at this point in this year,” he says. “But as you know these things are not linear. Just because you’re at this point this year means you’re going to be at that point two months from now. It doesn’t work that way. Each season progresses in their own way.”

With no significant rainfall expected in the next two weeks, O’Donovan says local governments and individuals should start taking water conservation measures now.

New Hampshire's Drought Management Team, which is made up of stakeholders from over 30 state organizations, will assemble in two weeks to begin the implementation of a statewide drought plan that could include a presidential declaration as a disaster area should the drought become severe.

Tags: 
Drought

Related Content

‘Survival Mode’ For Southern N.H. Vegetable Farmers As State Prepares To Declare Drought

By Jun 22, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Near-drought conditions in southern New Hampshire are straining vegetable farmers in the midst of planting season, after more than a month without substantial rainfall.

The state expects to soon declare a drought in the southern tier and lower Lakes Region, after an abnormally dry spring and a winter without much snow to recharge streams and groundwater.

State Urges Well Water Conservation As Drought Develops In N.H.'s Southern Tier

By Jun 18, 2020
Jessica Hunt / NHPR

Southern New Hampshire looks to be headed for a drought this summer, after more than a month without any significant rainfall following a low-snow winter.

The state got about half an inch of rain on May 15. 

Something Wild: What Happens to Trees in Drought?

By , & Andrew Parrella Jul 5, 2019
Courtesy Heidi Asbjornsen

The specter of drought is often raised in these early days of summer. And for good reason, though water levels have returned to normal around the New Hampshire, state officials are still warning residents to remain cautious after last summer drought. And while we often fret about the health of our lawns and our gardens, Dave (from the Forest Society) wanted to address drought resistance among his favorite species, trees.