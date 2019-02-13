Seabrook Nuclear Plant’s Relicensing Looks Likely Despite Extra Hearing Tonight

By 5 hours ago

Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will meet with Seacoast residents Wednesday night, ahead of an anticipated re-licensing for Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.

Regulators set this hearing after facing backlash in January for saying they planned to grant Seabrook owner NextEra's request for a 20-year license extension.

That approval would have come before the agency's independent law panel holds a hearing later this year on safety concerns about cracks in concrete at the plant.

Joe Donoghue is the NRC's acting director for re-licensing. He says they'd expected to hold that hearing before finalizing the new license, but their safety reviews were done sooner than expected.

"The reason we're having this meeting is, frankly, we failed to communicate adequately with all the stakeholders here on that change in plan,” he told reporters Tuesday.

He says they will look into any new information residents raise at the new meeting, but the license extension will still likely be granted before the safety hearing.

Wednesday’s meeting in Hampton starts at 6 p.m.

Tags: 
Seabrook Nuclear plant
nuclear regulatory commission

Related Content

Regulators Will Take More Public Input Before Relicensing Seabrook Nuclear Plant

By Jan 23, 2019
NHPR

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will delay giving Seabrook Station permission to stay open until 2050, after facing pressure from lawmakers to take more public input.

Members of Congress raised concerns after the NRC said it would approve extending Seabrook's license this month – before an adjudicative hearing with a local watchdog group, the C-10 Foundation, this summer.

Regulators To Allow Seabrook Nuclear Plant To Run Through 2050

By Jan 15, 2019

Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant is expected to get approval to continue operating through 2050 by the end of this month, after regulators finished determining the facility is safe to remain open.

Activists concerned about the facility’s safety say the decision is premature – but officials say those activists could still prompt changes in Seabrook’s license through a hearing this summer.

Nuclear Advisory Group Endorses Seabrook's Plan To Monitor Concrete Cracks

By Dec 18, 2018
Jeff Cutler / Flick/Creative Commons

An independent group of scientists says they believe the concrete cracks at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant are under control.

The report from the Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards agrees with earlier findings from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The groups conclude that Seabrook's owner, NextEra, has a sufficient plan in place to monitor changes in and effects from the cracks over time.

Report: New England's Nuclear Plants Will Be Key To Fighting Climate Change

By Nov 13, 2018

A new report suggests New Hampshire's Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant will be essential to curbing the effects of climate change in the coming years.

Seabrook and Millstone Station in Connecticut will be the only two nuclear plants left in New England after next year.

They're also some of the most profitable nuclear plants in the country, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Activists Warn Against Relicensing Seabrook Nuclear Plant, Where Cracks Are Spreading

By May 3, 2018
Jim Richmond via Flickr Creative Commons

Critics of the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant voiced concerns about the facility’s bid for a new license at an annual federal meeting in Hampton Wednesday night.

Officials with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission say the Seacoast plant is currently operating safely, despite cracks spreading through some of its concrete.