Salaries Continue To Climb For New Hampshire's Higher Ed Leaders

New data compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education show salaries continue to rise for leaders of New Hampshire colleges and universities.

Will his total compensation of more than $1.1 million dollars, Dartmouth's Phil Hanlon is the highest paid college administrator in New Hampshire, the 44th best paid private college president in the country.

But IRS filings show Paul LeBlanc, president of Southern New Hampshire University, isn't far behind. He earned more than $975,000 in 2016. That's almost three times more than he earned a decade ago.

On the public college front, former UNH president Mark Huddleston, ranked 88th among public university administrators, earned close to $550,000, in his final year.

His successor, James Dean, who started at UNH in June, has a base salary of $445,000.