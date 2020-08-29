 Recovery Homes Are Struggling to Stay Afloat Amid Pandemic | New Hampshire Public Radio

Recovery Homes Are Struggling to Stay Afloat Amid Pandemic

By 35 minutes ago
  • Recovery homes are struggling with lower occupancy rates amid pandemic.
    Dan Tuohy | NHPR

Kim Bock is the head of New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences, which provides support for groups that help people recovering from addiction. She says a lot of these places do not have enough tenants to survive.

“They are not getting income from people that are within the house,” said Bock, who noted that that occupancy rates for the houses are lower than before the pandemic. “What are we five or six months in now?” Bock said. “Seven houses have closed because they can’t sustain that.”

In June, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that $6 million would support substance use disorder (SUDs) and mental health programs in the state. Frank Fredericks, from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, says the state has allocated $1.3 million to recovery homes.

The official says the state’s Department of Health and Human Services is developing an application as well as a criteria for distributing the funds.

Frederick says there isn't yet a timeline for this plan. He says the funding can be used for upgrading facilities for improved social distancing and hygiene.

