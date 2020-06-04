In Portsmouth, Calls For Justice and Action In Response to Police Killings

By 1 hour ago

Protesters in Portsmouth called for an end to racial injustice at a Black Lives Matter event.
Credit Dan Touhy/NHPR

A large crowd gathered in Portsmouth on Thursday evening for a Black Lives Matter rally, the latest in a series of events in the state sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Attendees filled the streets surrounding Market Square. The event, which included moments of silence, calls for justice, and chants of "No Justice, No Peace," ended with a march through downtown Portsmouth. 

“Stop allowing the police to police themselves,” Ramsay Dean, an organizer for Black Lives Matter, told the crowd from the bed of a pick-up truck. “This clearly does not work. Body cameras and implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training is all great. But what ends police violence is accountability for their actions.”

Other speakers called for continued protests, and the need to have more people of color in positions of authority.

Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

“If you want to change your police department, get on your police commission,” Joanna Kelley, a local business owner, said to cheers. “If you want a bill to be passed in your state Senate, run for state Senate.”

Many attendees said their personal experience with racism spurred them to attend the rally.

“You know, being a black person in this community, always watching my back, it can be painful,” said Jackie Gadsden of Portsmouth, who attended with her grandchildren.  “But I feel a lot of love tonight. I’m still nervous, but it is great to see the love and support from so many people.”

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
Racial Justice
Portsmouth

Related Content

Black Lives Matter Leads Hundreds in Prayer and Chants in Manchester

By Jun 3, 2020
Christina Phillips for NHPR

Hundreds of people gathered in Manchester Tuesday night for a peaceful vigil organized by the group Black Lives Matter.

The event came amidst protests and unrest across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Black Lives Matter Demonstrations Across New Hampshire: Grieving And Calls For Change

By The Exchange Jun 2, 2020
Christina Phillips/NHPR

Grieving and calls to action against police brutality and systemic racism are happening across New Hampshire. We talk with local organizers about their missions, and how they're navigating activism during the pandemic. Are you attending a protest or vigil? Tell us why you demonstrate?

Air date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020. 

Judge Denies Bail For N.H. Man Who Posted Alleged Threat On Facebook

By 8 hours ago

A district court judge is denying bail for a 19-year-old arrested this week after he allegedly posted a message on Facebook encouraging protesters to flip over police cars in Manchester.

Daniel Zeron of Ashland is charged with criminal threatening for his social media post, which was up for less than 24 hours before being deleted.