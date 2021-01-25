Our Commitments to You

A note on ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts from NHPR President & CEO Jim Schachter

Eight months ago, as the killing of George Floyd prompted an unprecedented reckoning with systemic racism by institutions across America, NHPR did not spare itself.

Our staff, management and board all have begun serious efforts to change our conduct, our policies and our practices, in line with a set of public commitments we made to you, our stakeholders, last summer.

That work continues on many fronts, daily, as we strive to address what I then described as New Hampshire Public Radio’s “pressing need to become a more diverse and inclusive news organization and a more equitable workplace.” We’ve changed our recruiting practices and added people of color to our staff and board. Everyone at NHPR has participated in training designed to increase our competence at working in a multicultural environment, and many of us - like many of you - have engaged in study and conversation about race and racism. We’ve empowered a group of staff members to hold leadership accountable for maintaining focus and progress on all these fronts.

Another way to hold ourselves accountable is to report publicly on our progress. To that end, we’re publishing today the first of what will be quarterly updates on diversity in our journalism. Each of our content teams – the Newsroom, The Exchange, and what we call the Creative Production Unit, which makes our Civics 101 and Outside/In programs – is tracking the ethnicity, race, and gender of the sources cited or guests included in their work.

We do this out of a recognition that our news reports and programs have not adequately reflected the diversity of the people whose stories they aim to tell – of New Hampshire, in the case of the Newsroom and The Exchange, and of the United States, in the case of our nationally distributed podcasts. The point of tracking sources and voices is not to meet quotas – we have none – but to focus our journalists’ attention on steadily increasing the breadth of our coverage. Our hope is that the richer journalism we’re producing - this tapestry of Granite Staters’ reactions to the inauguration, for example, or this Outside/In episode about race and the conservation movement - breeds deeper understanding of the challenges our state and society confront and helps build communities more able to address those challenges together.

The charts below include context from the editors and producers who lead our content teams. I’ll also note our benchmarks: New Hampshire’s population is roughly 90% white, 3% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% Black; the U.S. population is roughly 60% white, 19% Hispanic, 13% Black, 6% Asian, and 1% Native American.

These tracking efforts are works in progress, so the shape of future reports may evolve. In the months ahead, we’ll update you on our work on other fronts, including hiring and retention, as well. If you have questions or suggestions, please contact me. I’m jschachter@nhpr.org.

Access the full infogram here.