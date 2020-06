Noticias Actualizadas de New Hampshire: 5 de junio

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many of us do our jobs, including those of us here at NHPR.

Our reporters haven't been able to get out and record your voices as much as usual. So, we've asked people to step in for us - to record their own lives and share how daily life has been interrupted in big and small ways.

This is the story of Enna Grazier, a woman who is trying to excel at two things she loves: raising her sons and running a chocolate business.