Northeast: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order on March 26, mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses and requiring people to stay in their place of residence except for certain permitted activities.

Sununu announced on May 1 that a revised stay-at-home order will remain in effect until May 31. Certain services and businesses will be allowed to resume limited operations over the course of the month.

Sununu has expanded the number of circumstances that qualify for state unemployment.

Gov. Phil Scott issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order effective March 25, which directs Vermonters to leave their residences only for essential reasons and to adhere to social distancing policies while in public. That order and all measures associated with the state of emergency have been extended through May 15.

All businesses and not-for-profit entities, unless exempted, must suspend in-person operations. Bars and restaurants may operate only for takeout or delivery.

The governor has restricted nonessential gatherings to 10 people or less.

All public and independent schools are closed for in-person instruction until the end of the academic year.

Scott issued an executive order on March 30 that directs residents and non-residents coming from outside the state for anything other than an essential purpose to home-quarantine for 14 days and strongly discourages travel to the state by people from COVID-19 "hot spots."

Lodging facilities – including hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, short term rentals, Airbnbs, and all public and private camping facilities and RV parks – "are to be closed except for stated exemptions when supporting the state's COVID-19 response."

Scott announced on April 7 that he had submitted a letter to President Trump requesting federal disaster funds and the authority and funding to activate additional Vermont National Guard personnel.

State health officials are recommending Vermonters wear cloth face coverings when outside of the home.

Income tax filing due dates for state personal and corporate income tax have been moved to July 15.

Commercial insurers are ordered to waive cost-sharing requirements like co-payments and deductible requirements for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. The emergency regulation, announced April 15, applies retroactively from March 13.

The Department of Public Service is working with several businesses to increase internet access by installing public WiFi hot spots in rural towns across the state.

On April 17, Scott announced principles and safety precautions for a "phased restart" of the state's economy beginning during the stay-at-home order. Scott ordered new health and safety requirements and directed the public to wear cloth face coverings.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has issued guidance authorizing certain outdoor businesses, construction operations and professional services to operate if they can meet specific safety requirements, beginning April 20.

More than 40 auto insurance companies — Vermont-based as well as major out-of-state insurers — have filed plans to either return premiums or reduce rates for Vermont policyholders, providing relief "in the range of 15-20% for a period of two or three months."

A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

An April 24 executive order requires any entity currently or imminently operating to comply with specific physical distancing, health and sanitation measures. Examples include wearing masks and completing special training.

The order also allows additional operations to reopen, provided they can comply with the outlined measures. Certain manufacturing, distributing and construction operations can resume with a maximum of five workers per location. Outdoor retail space can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 people present. Upon approval from local municipalities, farmers' markets may reopen beginning May 1 with specific restrictions in place.

On April 29, Scott announced a strategy for expanding the state's testing and contact tracing programs. Over the next month, officials aim to ramp up to about 7,500 tests per week and increase contact tracing accordingly.

Scott announced that effective May 4, crews of 10 people or fewer can perform outdoor and construction work in unoccupied job sites. Manufacturing and distribution operations may resume with a maximum of 10 employees in any one location. Effective May 11, manufacturing, construction and distribution operations may restart with "as few employees as necessary to permit full operations" if they meet all health and safety requirements and develop enhanced training programs.

Scott announced on May 4 that limited elective procedures could resume. Health care providers may perform nonessential outpatient clinic visits, diagnostic imaging and outpatient surgeries if they follow specific protocols.

On May 6, Scott announced that some outdoor recreation and limited social interactions could resume with specific health and safety precautions. Vermonters are now permitted to leave home for outdoor recreation and fitness activities with low or no direct contact. Gatherings of 10 or fewer are permitted, preferably outdoors. Members of one household can gather with members of "another trusted household."

Businesses, non-profits and government entities that support outdoor recreation and fitness activities are allowed to open, in compliance with specific guidelines, as of May 7. Those include state and municipal parks, recreation associations, trail networks, golf courses, big game check stations and guided expeditions. Beaches, campgrounds and marinas remain closed.

The first version of this page was originally published on March 12. This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

NPR's Brakkton Booker, Merrit Kennedy, Vanessa Romo, Colin Dwyer, Laurel Wamsley, Aubri Juhasz and Bobby Allyn contributed to this report.

