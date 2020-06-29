NHPR Virtual Folk Events Calendar 6.29.20

Monday, June 29, 2020

Rose Cousins, Hanneke Cassel, Alisa Amador “at” Passim Persists Festival ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.org/persists ~ This virtual festival last from Wednesday, June 24 to Tuesday, June 30, with different artists each night. See website for schedule. Performances will be archived for later listening.

Monday, June 29, 2020 and every Monday

Pandemic Open Mic Mondays, hosted by David Rovics of Portland Oregon, participants from all over the world ~ 1pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/232803554447365/ or

Annie Patterson and Peter Blood “Rise Up and Sing” Concert ~ 3pm ~ Facebook Live @RiseUpandSing1 https://www.facebook.com/RiseUpAndSing1/

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 10pm EDT ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/aliceottermusic/videos/

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Rachel Davis, Bruce Molsky, Ellis Paul “at” Passim Persists Festival ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.org/persists ~ This virtual festival last from Wednesday, June 24 to Tuesday, June 30, with different artists each night. See website for schedule. Performances will be archived for later listening.

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and every Tuesday

Cosy Sheridan’s Tuesday Morning Music ~ 10:30-11 am ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/585866555668369/

Heard Collective "Heard At Home" every Tuesday at 3pm EDT, British Singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Daisy Chute and Cerian host a singaround and lighthearted gab session with one female guest each week. The variety and sound quality are quite good. https://www.facebook.com/HEARDCollective/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJPCId_jwF_2cTAlDB_MP0Q/videos

SONiA Disappear Fear Terrific Tuesdays ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1003893350013220/

Wednesday July 1, 2020

The Fix at Six with Jarreau Williams (Jazzy vocals and guitar) ~ 6pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3727165224011511/?event_time_id=3727165240678176

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and every Wednesday

Claudia Schmidt's weekly half-hour show ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ archived at https://claudiaschmidt.com/ and livestreamed (pre-recorded) at https://www.facebook.com/claudia.schmidt.71697/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbS00xy4PQ92u8dBVxhBiOw

TAARKA Live Wednesdays ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2572006576372508/

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Tony Trischka “at” Passim ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/986991468410459/

Thursday, July 2, 2020 and every Thursday

Alice DiMicele's "Lovestream" ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.youtube.com/user/aliceottermusic/videos/

Cerian Live Stream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2905097299588985/

Friday, July 3, 2020

David Jacobs-Strain “at” The Folk Project NJ ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/565394167705313/

Friday, July 3, 2020 and every Friday

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid ~ 8pm every Friday from York, Maine ~ http://www/joyscream.com/livestream or https://www.facebook.com/JoyceAndersenMusic/ or

Carla Ulbrich (Funny songs and comedy sketches) ~ 7pm ~

Terre Roche Sunset Singing Circle ~ 6:30 PM ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/647029345852590/

Ellis Paul’s Traveling Medicine Show ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/ellispaulmusic/ ~ a different guest and theme each week.

Saturday, July 4, 2020

Green Heron & Todd Hearon In-Person Concert at Word Barn Meadow ~ The Word Barn

66 Newfields Road, Exeter, New Hampshire 03833 ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2665872060348019/ ~ Limited to 50 people, socially distanced

Friday, July 10, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Irish Music Series from Pittsburg PA ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1269835463225919/

Winnipeg Folk Festival At Home ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/459410414713924/ bit.ly/WFF-YouTube

Sunday, July 12, 2020

The Monadnock Summer Lyceum featuring Jim Rooney, From Homer to Hank Williams: Thoughts about Singing and Songwriting; 11 a.m.

https://www.monadnocklyceum.org/jim-rooney

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/292113582160482/

Friday, July 17, 2020

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason - Acoustic Stayaway E-Concert (The Folk Project NJ) ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/263958074932505/

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Livingston Taylor Drive-In Concert at Tupelo ~ Tupelo Drive In, 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 12 noon and 3pm (two shows) ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=960 Also streamed at the website. ~ Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances. Livingston has never stopped performing since those early coffeehouse days, shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull, and he maintains a busy concert schedule, touring internationally. He is a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth that connect him to his fans. His relaxed on-stage presence belies the depth of his musical knowledge, and fans might just as often be treated to a classic Gershwin or something from the best of Broadway. Livingston is a full professor at Berklee College of Music, where he has taught a Stage Performance course since 1989. He teaches young artists invaluable lessons learned over the course of an extensive career on the road; the course is consistently voted the most popular at the College. His high-selling book, Stage Performance, released in 2011 offers those lessons to anyone who is interested in elevating their presentation standards to professional standards. Livingston's 50th year of making music was celebrated by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, both declaring January 18, 2017 "Livingston Taylor Day".

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Tracy Grammer & Jim Henry LIVE on YouTube 7/21 ~ 3pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/391092765125295/

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters (Blues) at Tupelo Drive In ~ 3pm and 6pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=966

Friday, August 7, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Bill Wolston.

Friday, September 4, 2020

High Street Coffee House on Zoom and Facebook Live ~ 7:00 to 9:00 pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ 10-12 slots of 2 songs or 10 minutes each. Must sign up in advance. Feature is Mary Fagan and the Honeybees.

Archived and irregular events:

Skinner & T'witch's Pick n' Mix Social Club ~ A facebook group where musicians have been posing their work for weeks, hosted by British folk duo Skinner & T'witch ~ join the Facebook group for access to archives and new performances at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/520925108617676/

Sally Rogers' "A Song A Day Keeps the Virus Away" (40 songs) can be heard at: https://www.facebook.com/salrog

Tupelo Music Hall's "Drive-In Series" allows you to attend concerts and performances outdoors, sitting in your car. ~ 12, 3, and 6pm ~ Only a few of these are folk or folk-like, and reservations are required, so check out the schedule at https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/ 10 A street, Derry NH.

Folk Alley Live Concerts Archive of live performances by folk artists, the most recent being Sarah Siskind. Includes all the performances from Passim’s 2020 Campfire Festival. https://www.facebook.com/watch/96888610866/

Passim past and future online concert listing can be found at:

https://www.passim.org/stream/

Woodsongs (Weekly series of hour-long radio-show video concerts from American Roots Music) ~ https://www.facebook.com/watch/2299809883677676/

Patricia Hammond and Matt Redman ~ Parlor concerts filmed during pandemic quarantine featuring songs from all eras, many of which are considered folk music, but others of which might be show tunes, jazz, blues, gospel or classical ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoVbUBZO8UxjUseOxdnocIw

Scott Slay’s Zoom Tune Covers Series (multiple artists collaborating over Zoom performing folk/acoustic/roots) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjki3Rdj-2h90Zc0qXM98Sw

Social Distancing Streaming Concerts ~ A large compendium of musical events online, including series and individual concerts. Not all are in or near the folk/acoustic genres, but this is an authoritative list that you might want to consult if you don’t find what interests you here. There is something going on every day of the week. ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/streamingconcerts/events/