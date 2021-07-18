-
Monday, June 29, 2020Rose Cousins, Hanneke Cassel, Alisa Amador “at” Passim Persists Festival ~ 8pm ~ https://passim.org/persists ~ This virtual festival…
In-Studio Performance: Celia Woodsmith
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 8.30.15Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelRed Rocking Chair/ Dubl Handi/ Morning in a New Machine/ Dubl HandiI Wonder Where You Are Tonight/ Tony Trischka/ Great Big…
Della Mae stopped by with some brand new tunes from their most recent Rounder recording, Della Mae.
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 5.31.15Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBad Liquor/ Kitty Amaral/ Fiddle Gems/ String DreamsThe Scolding Wife/ Deb Flanders/ The Female Highwayman/ Deb FlandersFollow…
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelThe Moonshiner/ The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem/ The Clancy Brothers And Tommy Makem In Person at Carnegie Hall/ Sony Legacy77…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ Label/Red Rocking Chair/ Ken and Brad Kolodner/ Skipping Rocks/ Fenchurch MusicTop of the World/ Patty Griffin/ Silver Bell/ A&M…
Song/ Artist/ Album/ LabelTraveling Alone/ Tift Merritt/ Traveling Companion/ Yep RocSee That My Grave Is Kept Clean/ Aubrey Atwater/ Banjo Babes/…