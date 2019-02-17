NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 2.17.19

MUSIC EVENTS
Every Sunday
>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/
First Sunday of each month:
>>>Pub Sing at Main Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/ (February 3, 2019 only: at Frogg Brewing, 108 Main St.)
>>>Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 3pm ~ 802-254-2553 amandawitman@gmail.com
Second Sunday of each month
>>>Bluegrass Jam at Temple Town Hall ~ Temple NH ~ 2-5pm ~ deka@iglide.net (contact hosts for details)
Every Monday
>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com
First and Third Mondays
>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553 jrbenjamin@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/mcneillsbluegrass/
Every Tuesday
>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~
603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/
>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~
Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861
>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~
http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/
>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com
>>>Irish Session at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036
Fourth Tuesdays
>>>Slow Jam (preparation for Irish Session) at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 6pm ~
randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/
Every Wednesday
>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~
http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195
>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210
>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/
>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~
http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/
>>>Open Mic at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html
>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/
Second Wednesdays
>>>Irish Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~
randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/
First and Third Wednesdays
>>>Open Mic at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm
Every Thursday
>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~
Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~
http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/
>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~
603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/
>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~
Every Friday
>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/
>>>Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org
First Friday of every month
>>>DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org http://www.dublincommunitycenter.org/
First Friday of each month
>>>Wilton Folk Cafe at Wilton Public Library ~ doors 7pm, show 7:30pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp performer consideration: strumma@aol.com 603-654-2581
Second Friday of each month
>>>Sunapee Coffee House Open Mic at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org
Third Friday of Every month
Living Room Coffee House at UCC Church ~ Mason NH ~ doors 6:30pm performances 7pm https://thelivingroomcoffeehouse.wordpress.com/
Every Saturday & Sunday
>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH
~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~
http://www.bearairishbrew.com/
First Saturdays
>>>Hancock Cabaret ~ 27 Depot Road, Hancock, New Hampshire 03449 ~ 8pm ~ 508-641-0076 hancockdepotcabaret@yahoo.com
Second Saturdays
>>>Pub Sing at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553
Etc. :
A Plethora of Maine Dance and Music Events: https://deffa.org/events/
Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH
____________________
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
>>>William Tyler (country, acoustic) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday, February 21, 2019
>>>Ethan McBrien at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/
>>>Them Coulee Boys (Multi-genre) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Friday, February 22, 2019
>>>Juanito Pascual (Flamenco guitar) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Duke Robillard at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Davey Davis at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
>>>Francesca Blanchard at The Rusty Nail ~ Stowe VT ~ 9pm ~ https://www.tresamigosvt.com/rustynailstage
>>>Peter Lawlor at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
Saturday, February 23, 2019
>>>Caitlyn Canty at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
>>>Rebecca Loebe and Connor Garvey at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html
>>>John Schindler at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/
>>>Pete’s Posse at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
Thursday, February 28, 2019
>>>The Jacob Jolliff Band at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Tom of YoungFolk at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/
>>>Grant Gordy & Joe K. Walsh at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Friday, March 1 through March 3, 2019
>>>March Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ https://www.mandolincafe.com/forum/content/522-March-Mandolin-Festival-2019 ~ Performers include: Andrew Collins, Alan Epstein, Flynn Cohen, David Surette
Friday, March 1, 2019
>>>Traditional Brew at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.traditional-brew.com/
>>>Lindsay Schust and the Ragged Mountain Band with Will Hatch at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
>>>Cindy Duchin at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
>>>Songwriters in the Round (Tom Smith, Terry Kitchen, Seth Connelly) at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/
>>>Dead Winter Carpenters with The Dirty Double Crossers at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
>>>Jibe Man Co a.k.a Jim Coburn and Beth Mangano (featured act) at DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org http://www.dublincommunitycenter.org/
Saturday, March 2, 2019
>>>Ali Ryerson - Joe Carter Duo at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org
>>>Livingston Taylor at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx
>>>Evie Ladin & Keith Terry at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/
>>>Rodney Atkins at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
>>>Rachael Price & Vilray at Exeter Town Hall Theater ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Monday, March 4, 2019
>>>Goitse (Irish Traditional) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
>>>Sowah Mensah (West African Traditional) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/
>>>Honeysuckle and Dead Horses at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
Thursday, March 7, 2019
>>>John McCutcheon at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folkmusic.com/
>>>Sierra Hull at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com
>>>Caroline Cotter Band at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Friday, March 8, 2019
>>>Heron Valley (Celtic) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
>>>Honeysuckle and Dead Horses at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
>>>Taylor Whiteside at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
Saturday, March 9, 2019
>>>Sierra Hull at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Michael Doucet and Beausoleil with the Subdudes at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/
>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Franklin Opera House ~ 316 Central St., Frankin, NH 03235 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://franklinoperahouse.org/ 603-934-1901
Sunday, March 10, 2019
>>>The Red Hot Chili Pipers (Bagpipes and rock fusion) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx
>>>New Hampshire Troubadours (A Cappella) at Whipple Hall ~ 25 Seamans Road, New London NH ~ 2pm ~ https://centerfortheartsnh.org/winter-performance-series
Monday, March 11, 2019
>>>Decatur Creek at LOMA at the Lincoln Public Library ~ Lincoln MA ~ 8:30 pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek https://www.lincolnpl.org/events/programs/open-mike-night
Thursday, March 14, 2019
>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/
>>>Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Friday, March 15, 2019
>>>Berklee College Showcase at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/
>>>Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Rob Lutes at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
>>>Murphy’s Celtic Legacy at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/
>>>The Hardtacks at Green Street School ~ Brattleboro VT ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
>>>Jill Ducsai at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
>>>Calamity Jane (multi-genre) at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/
>>>Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Saturday, March 16, 2019
>>>Abbie Gardner with Rupert Wates at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/
>>>Connie Kaldor at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235
>>>Prydein and Catamount Pipe Band at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
>>>Howie Day with Emma Charles at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
>>>Cold Chocolate (multi-genre) at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/
>>>Willie J. Laws Band (Blues) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Sunday, March 17, 2019
>>>The Glengarry Bhoys (St. Patricks special) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 7pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
Thursday, March 21, 2019
>>>Soulsha (multi-genre) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Friday, March 22, 2019
>>>Guy Davis & Patty Larkin at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
>>>Dom Flemons (of Carolina Chocolate Drops) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Daymark at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ https://daymarkmusic.com/home/
>>>Joyce Andersen at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
>>>Peter Heimlich at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
Saturday, March 23, 2019
>>>Pumpkin Bread Band at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/
>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at Area 23 Songwriters’ Circle ~ 254 North State Street, Unit H, Concord NH ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/
Sunday, March 24, 2019
>>>Richard Marx (solo acoustic) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 7pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
Thursday, March 28, 2019
>>>Dom Flemons (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) with Evan Murphy at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Friday, March 29, 2019
>>>Lula Wiles at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235 http://www.lulawiles.com/shows
>>>Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Celtic Woman – Ancient Land at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/
>>>Cosy Sheridan at Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org
>>>Doug Hazard at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
>>>Barika (Multi-genre world) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200
Saturday, March 30, 2019
>>>Dreamers’ Circus (Danish Folk) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210
>>>Low Lily and Mile Twelve at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>The Woods Tea Company at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org
>>>Hilton Park at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235
>>>Chris Smither at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Sunday, March 31, 2019
>>>Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara (aka Fatou) at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
Friday, April 5, 2019
>>>Brendan Taaffe & Kelsey Wells at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.brendantaaffe.com/
>>>Quentin Callewaert at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
>>>Brian Hastings at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
>>>Session Americana at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Saturday, April 6, 2019
>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Josephine County at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/
>>>Iberi, A Georgian Men’s Choir at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org
>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Keene United Church of Christ ~ 23 Central Square, Keene, NH 03431 ~ 7pm ~ http://www.fiddleheadscamp.com 603-661-1981
Keene concert to benefit Keene Housing Kids Collaborative
>>>Session Americana at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/
>>>John Popper (harmonica) at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Sunday, April 7, 2019
>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. (City Hall), Franklin, NH 03235 ~ 7pm ~ www.franklinoperahouse.org 603-661-1981
Franklin concert to benefit The Franklin Opera House
>>>The Suitcase Junket at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
>>>Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Thursday, April 11, 2019
>>>Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House ~ Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
April 12-14, 2019
>>>NEFFA Festival at Mansfield Middle and High Schools ~ Mansfield, Massachusetts ~ http://neffa.org/ ~ Participatory Music, Dance and Craft Festival. Over 200 performers [TBA]
Friday, April 12, 2019
>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Starlight Honeys at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
Saturday, April 13, 2019
>>>Kathy Mattea with Bill Cooley on guitar at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Exeter Town Hall ~ 9 Front Street, Exeter, NH 03833 ~ 7pm ~ www.nhchildrenstrust.org 603-661-1981
Exeter concert to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust
>>>Ari & Mia at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/
>>>Karla Bonoff at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Sunday, April 14, 2019
>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at GRAPPONE TOYOTA ~ BOW, NH 03304
(Please note: Concert is NOT at Grappone Conference Center in Concord) 594 NH Rt. 3A, Bow, NH 03304 BOW JUNCTION where 89 meets Rt. 93 Watch for the "Grappone Toyota" sign ~ 2pm ~ http://www.nhchildrenstrust.org/ 603-661-1981
Bow performance to benefit the New Hampshire Children's Trust
Monday, April 15, 2019
>>>The Hardtacks at Havenwood Heritage Heights ~ Concord NH ~ 2:15pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
Thursday, April 18, 2019
>>>Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/
>>>Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Friday, April 19, 2019
>>>Max Hatt and Edda Glass at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
>>>Tristan Omand at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Saturday, April 20, 2019
>>>The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Meeting Across the Waters with Dean Stevens at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/
>>>Dana and Sue Robinson at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
Friday, April 26, 2019
>>>The Hardtacks at Walpole Historical Society ~ Walpole, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
>>>Sweetbloods at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219
>>>Greg Brown at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Saturday, April 27, 2019
>>>The Bradford Bog People at Warner Town Hall ~ Main Street, Warner NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/winter-performing-arts-series.html
>>>The Revenants at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org
>>>Greg Brown at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/
>>>Honeysuckle at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://www.honeysuckleband.com/
Sunday, April 28, 2019
>>>Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage at Spotlight Cafe, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/
>>>Will Patton Ensemble at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House ~ Plainfield VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
>>>Tyler Ramsey at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Thursday, May 2, 2019
>>>Red Molly at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Friday, May 3, 2019
>>>Red Molly at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Rick Ceballos and Daddy Longlegs at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
Saturday, May 4, 2019
>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Star Theatre, Kittery Community Center, Kittery, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.nhchildrenstrust.org 603-661-1981
Kittery concert to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust
Wednesday, May 7, 2019
>>>The Hardtacks at ARA ~ Durham, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/
Friday, May 10, 2019
>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com
>>>Che Appalache (Appalachian music from Argentina) at Boothbay Opera House ~ Boothbay ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/the-last-waltz-performed-by-bob-colwell-friends/
>>>Ken and Brad Kolodner at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235
>>>Rose Cousins at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Saturday, May 11, 2019
>>>Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Callaghan at Boothbay Opera House ~ Boothbay ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/callaghan/ https://callaghansongs.com/live
Thursday, May 16, 2019
>>>Pat Metheny (Jazz guitar) at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
Friday, May 17, 2019
>>>Ruth Moody Band (of the Wailin’ Jennys) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Andrew Finn Magill at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
>>>Matt & Shannon Heaton at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
Saturday, May 18, 2019
>>>Maria Dunn at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://mariadunn.com/
>>>Jarlath Henderson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Joe Jencks and Alice Howe at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/
>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
>>>The Fire and the Ecstasy: The Music of Hildegard of Bingen at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org
>>>Lula Wiles at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://lulawiles.com/
>>>Gordon Lightfoot at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
>>>Darlingside at Exeter Town Hall Theater ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Sunday, May 19, 2019
>>>Three Women and the Truth (Alt-Folk Super-Group) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
>>>The Brigadoons at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/
Friday, May 24, 2019
>>>Jordan T-W Trio at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ https://www.jordantwmusic.com/
>>>The Hollands at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
>>>Judy Collins at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Saturday, May 25, 2019
>>>Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Jonatha Brooke at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
Thursday, May 30, 2019
>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>The Hardtacks at Kimball Library ~ Atkinson, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
Friday, May 31, 2019
>>>Phoebe Legere at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
Saturday, June 1, 2019
>>>Debra Cowan (Women and the Sea) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235
>>>Arlo Guthrie at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
Friday, June 7, 2019
>>>Julie Snow at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/
Saturday, June 8, 2019
>>>Jonathan Edwards at Redfern Performance Center, Keene State College ~ Keene NH ~ 7:00pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/
Sunday, June 9, 2019
>>>>>>Carbon Leaf at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Saturday, June 15, 2019
>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at McLane Center ~ New Hampshire Audubon Center, Concord NH ~ 10am ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/calendar/ http://greenheronmusic.com/
Friday, June 21, 2019
>>>Lara Herscovitch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
>>>Lula Wiles with Susie Burke and David Surette at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Sunday, June 23, 2019
>>>>>>Noel Paul Stookey at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Saturday, July 6, 2019
>>>Don Campbell at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3819620
Friday, July 12, 2019
>>>The Fretless at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Friday, July 19, 2019
>>>Emilia Dahlin Sextet at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org
Saturday, July 20, 2019
>>>Open Door for Three (Irish trio) at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org
Sunday, July 21, 2019
>>>The Kingston Trio at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
Saturday, July 27, 2019
>>>Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio with Ordinary Elephant at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org
>>>Crystal Bowersox at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Sunday, July 28, 2019
>>>>>>Jonathan Edwards at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Friday, August 2, 2019
>>>Damn Tall Buildings at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ http://damntallbuildings.com/ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/
Friday, August 9, 2019
>>>>>>Howie Day at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Friday, August 16, 2019
>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
>>>Peter Yarrow at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Saturday, August 17, 2019
>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org
Saturday, September 21, 2019
>>>Don McLean at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100
Sunday, September 22, 2019
>>>Roy Zimmerman at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 7:30pm ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.royzimmerman.com/
>>>The Hardtacks at Stowe Historical Society ~ Stowe, MA ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
Saturday, September 28, 2019
>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html
Thursday, October 3, 2019
>>>Iris DeMent at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Saturday, October 5, 2019
>>>Iris DeMent at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org
Sunday, October 6, 2019
>>>The Jeremiahs at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Friday, October 11, 2019
>>>Peter Mulvey and Catie Curtis at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com
Friday, October 18, 2019
>>>Steve Chagnon at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
Saturday, October 26, 2019
>>>Pete’s Posse at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org
Friday, November 15, 2019
>>>Nick and Luke at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
Saturday, December 14, 2019
>>>Great Bay Sailor at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://greatbaysailor.com/
Friday, December 20, 2019
>>>Steve Schuch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/
Dances
Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not
allow street shoes. Partners not required.
Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm
Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/
A plethora of Maine dance and song events: https://deffa.org/events/
>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:
http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal
Every Monday
>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,
Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45
PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
Every Wednesday
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the
Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or
nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The
Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or
802-463-3078
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,
781-385-1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel
at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or
GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~
603-524-6042
Every Friday
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,
NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist
Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org
http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4
Every Saturday
>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8
PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)
Every Sunday
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com
http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,
NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
_______________________________________________________________________________
Monday, February 18, 2019
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net
Friday, February 22, 2019
>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu
>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net
>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480
>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
Saturday, February 23, 2109
>>>Barn Dance at the Parish Center for the Arts ~ Corner of Boston Road and Lincoln Street on Westford Common, Westford, MA ~ 7pm instruction, 7:30pm dancing ~ 978-692-6333; PCA@Westford.org https://westford.org/pca/contra-dance/
>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org
>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com
>>>Contradance with Jeremiah McLane, Dave Langford, Colin McCaffrey; Nils Fredland calling ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu . Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome!
>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm
>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org
Sunday, February 24, 2019
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234
Monday, February 25, 2019
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042
>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com
>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net
Thursday, February 28, 2019
>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com
Friday, March 1, 2019
>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org
>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913 www.themovingviolations.com
>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net
>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com
>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993
Saturday, March 2, 2019
>>>Contradance at the Town House ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance ~ www.monadnockfolk.org
>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm ~ www.wildasparagus.com
>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679- 1915
>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances
Sunday, March 3, 2019
>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828
>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179
Monday, March 4, 2019
>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com
>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org