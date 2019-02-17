NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 2.17.19

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Sunday

>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at Main Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/ (February 3, 2019 only: at Frogg Brewing, 108 Main St.)



>>>Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 3pm ~ 802-254-2553 amandawitman@gmail.com

Second Sunday of each month

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Temple Town Hall ~ Temple NH ~ 2-5pm ~ deka@iglide.net (contact hosts for details)

Every Monday

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

First and Third Mondays

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553 jrbenjamin@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/mcneillsbluegrass/

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

>>>Irish Session at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Fourth Tuesdays

>>>Slow Jam (preparation for Irish Session) at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 6pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Second Wednesdays

>>>Irish Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

First and Third Wednesdays

>>>Open Mic at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

>>>Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

First Friday of every month

>>>DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org http://www.dublincommunitycenter.org/

First Friday of each month

>>>Wilton Folk Cafe at Wilton Public Library ~ doors 7pm, show 7:30pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp performer consideration: strumma@aol.com 603-654-2581

Second Friday of each month

>>>Sunapee Coffee House Open Mic at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Third Friday of Every month

Living Room Coffee House at UCC Church ~ Mason NH ~ doors 6:30pm performances 7pm https://thelivingroomcoffeehouse.wordpress.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

First Saturdays

>>>Hancock Cabaret ~ 27 Depot Road, Hancock, New Hampshire 03449 ~ 8pm ~ 508-641-0076 hancockdepotcabaret@yahoo.com

Second Saturdays

>>>Pub Sing at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553

Etc. :

A Plethora of Maine Dance and Music Events: https://deffa.org/events/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

>>>William Tyler (country, acoustic) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, February 21, 2019

>>>Ethan McBrien at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/

>>>Them Coulee Boys (Multi-genre) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Friday, February 22, 2019

>>>Juanito Pascual (Flamenco guitar) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Duke Robillard at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Davey Davis at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Francesca Blanchard at The Rusty Nail ~ Stowe VT ~ 9pm ~ https://www.tresamigosvt.com/rustynailstage

>>>Peter Lawlor at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, February 23, 2019

>>>Caitlyn Canty at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

>>>Rebecca Loebe and Connor Garvey at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>John Schindler at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/

>>>Pete’s Posse at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

Thursday, February 28, 2019

>>>The Jacob Jolliff Band at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Tom of YoungFolk at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/

>>>Grant Gordy & Joe K. Walsh at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Friday, March 1 through March 3, 2019

>>>March Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ https://www.mandolincafe.com/forum/content/522-March-Mandolin-Festival-2019 ~ Performers include: Andrew Collins, Alan Epstein, Flynn Cohen, David Surette

Friday, March 1, 2019

>>>Traditional Brew at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.traditional-brew.com/

>>>Lindsay Schust and the Ragged Mountain Band with Will Hatch at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Cindy Duchin at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Songwriters in the Round (Tom Smith, Terry Kitchen, Seth Connelly) at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/

>>>Dead Winter Carpenters with The Dirty Double Crossers at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Jibe Man Co a.k.a Jim Coburn and Beth Mangano (featured act) at DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org http://www.dublincommunitycenter.org/

Saturday, March 2, 2019

>>>Ali Ryerson - Joe Carter Duo at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Livingston Taylor at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Evie Ladin & Keith Terry at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Rodney Atkins at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Rachael Price & Vilray at Exeter Town Hall Theater ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Monday, March 4, 2019

>>>Goitse (Irish Traditional) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

>>>Sowah Mensah (West African Traditional) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Honeysuckle and Dead Horses at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, March 7, 2019

>>>John McCutcheon at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folkmusic.com/

>>>Sierra Hull at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Caroline Cotter Band at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Friday, March 8, 2019

>>>Heron Valley (Celtic) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Honeysuckle and Dead Horses at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Taylor Whiteside at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, March 9, 2019

>>>Sierra Hull at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Michael Doucet and Beausoleil with the Subdudes at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at Franklin Opera House ~ 316 Central St., Frankin, NH 03235 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://franklinoperahouse.org/ 603-934-1901

Sunday, March 10, 2019

>>>The Red Hot Chili Pipers (Bagpipes and rock fusion) at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>New Hampshire Troubadours (A Cappella) at Whipple Hall ~ 25 Seamans Road, New London NH ~ 2pm ~ https://centerfortheartsnh.org/winter-performance-series

Monday, March 11, 2019

>>>Decatur Creek at LOMA at the Lincoln Public Library ~ Lincoln MA ~ 8:30 pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek https://www.lincolnpl.org/events/programs/open-mike-night

Thursday, March 14, 2019

>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, March 15, 2019

>>>Berklee College Showcase at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/

>>>Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Rob Lutes at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Murphy’s Celtic Legacy at Colonial Theater ~ Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ http://thecolonial.org/

>>>The Hardtacks at Green Street School ~ Brattleboro VT ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Jill Ducsai at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Calamity Jane (multi-genre) at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Sarah Borges and The Broken Singles at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Saturday, March 16, 2019

>>>Abbie Gardner with Rupert Wates at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Connie Kaldor at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Prydein and Catamount Pipe Band at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

>>>Howie Day with Emma Charles at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Cold Chocolate (multi-genre) at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Willie J. Laws Band (Blues) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Sunday, March 17, 2019

>>>The Glengarry Bhoys (St. Patricks special) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 7pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Thursday, March 21, 2019

>>>Soulsha (multi-genre) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Friday, March 22, 2019

>>>Guy Davis & Patty Larkin at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Dom Flemons (of Carolina Chocolate Drops) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Daymark at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ https://daymarkmusic.com/home/

>>>Joyce Andersen at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Peter Heimlich at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, March 23, 2019

>>>Pumpkin Bread Band at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at Area 23 Songwriters’ Circle ~ 254 North State Street, Unit H, Concord NH ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Sunday, March 24, 2019

>>>Richard Marx (solo acoustic) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 7pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Thursday, March 28, 2019

>>>Dom Flemons (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) with Evan Murphy at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Friday, March 29, 2019

>>>Lula Wiles at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235 http://www.lulawiles.com/shows

>>>Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Celtic Woman – Ancient Land at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Cosy Sheridan at Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ http://www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Doug Hazard at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Barika (Multi-genre world) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Saturday, March 30, 2019

>>>Dreamers’ Circus (Danish Folk) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Low Lily and Mile Twelve at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>The Woods Tea Company at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Hilton Park at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Chris Smither at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, March 31, 2019

>>>Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara (aka Fatou) at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

Friday, April 5, 2019

>>>Brendan Taaffe & Kelsey Wells at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.brendantaaffe.com/

>>>Quentin Callewaert at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Brian Hastings at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Session Americana at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Saturday, April 6, 2019

>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Josephine County at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Iberi, A Georgian Men’s Choir at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Keene United Church of Christ ~ 23 Central Square, Keene, NH 03431 ~ 7pm ~ http://www.fiddleheadscamp.com 603-661-1981

Keene concert to benefit Keene Housing Kids Collaborative

>>>Session Americana at Alumni Hall ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/

>>>John Popper (harmonica) at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Sunday, April 7, 2019

>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St. (City Hall), Franklin, NH 03235 ~ 7pm ~ www.franklinoperahouse.org 603-661-1981

Franklin concert to benefit The Franklin Opera House

>>>The Suitcase Junket at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

>>>Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursday, April 11, 2019

>>>Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House ~ Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

April 12-14, 2019

>>>NEFFA Festival at Mansfield Middle and High Schools ~ Mansfield, Massachusetts ~ http://neffa.org/ ~ Participatory Music, Dance and Craft Festival. Over 200 performers [TBA]

Friday, April 12, 2019

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Starlight Honeys at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

Saturday, April 13, 2019

>>>Kathy Mattea with Bill Cooley on guitar at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Exeter Town Hall ~ 9 Front Street, Exeter, NH 03833 ~ 7pm ~ www.nhchildrenstrust.org 603-661-1981

Exeter concert to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust

>>>Ari & Mia at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

>>>Karla Bonoff at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Sunday, April 14, 2019

>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at GRAPPONE TOYOTA ~ BOW, NH 03304

(Please note: Concert is NOT at Grappone Conference Center in Concord) 594 NH Rt. 3A, Bow, NH 03304 BOW JUNCTION where 89 meets Rt. 93 Watch for the "Grappone Toyota" sign ~ 2pm ~ http://www.nhchildrenstrust.org/ 603-661-1981

Bow performance to benefit the New Hampshire Children's Trust

Monday, April 15, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Havenwood Heritage Heights ~ Concord NH ~ 2:15pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Thursday, April 18, 2019

>>>Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, April 19, 2019

>>>Max Hatt and Edda Glass at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Tristan Omand at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Saturday, April 20, 2019

>>>The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Meeting Across the Waters with Dean Stevens at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Dana and Sue Robinson at Catamount Arts ~ St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

Friday, April 26, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Walpole Historical Society ~ Walpole, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Sweetbloods at Corner House Inn ~ 22 Main St, Sandwich NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://www.cornerhouseinn.com/pub-music (603) 284-6219

>>>Greg Brown at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Saturday, April 27, 2019

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Warner Town Hall ~ Main Street, Warner NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/winter-performing-arts-series.html

>>>The Revenants at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Greg Brown at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Honeysuckle at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://www.honeysuckleband.com/

Sunday, April 28, 2019

>>>Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage at Spotlight Cafe, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Will Patton Ensemble at Plainfield Town Hall Opera House ~ Plainfield VT ~ 7pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

>>>Tyler Ramsey at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Thursday, May 2, 2019

>>>Red Molly at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, May 3, 2019

>>>Red Molly at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Rick Ceballos and Daddy Longlegs at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, May 4, 2019

>>>NH Fiddle Ensemble at Star Theatre, Kittery Community Center, Kittery, ME ~ 7pm ~ www.nhchildrenstrust.org 603-661-1981

Kittery concert to benefit New Hampshire Children's Trust

Wednesday, May 7, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at ARA ~ Durham, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com

>>>Che Appalache (Appalachian music from Argentina) at Boothbay Opera House ~ Boothbay ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/the-last-waltz-performed-by-bob-colwell-friends/

>>>Ken and Brad Kolodner at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Rose Cousins at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Saturday, May 11, 2019

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Callaghan at Boothbay Opera House ~ Boothbay ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/callaghan/ https://callaghansongs.com/live

Thursday, May 16, 2019

>>>Pat Metheny (Jazz guitar) at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

Friday, May 17, 2019

>>>Ruth Moody Band (of the Wailin’ Jennys) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Andrew Finn Magill at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Matt & Shannon Heaton at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, May 18, 2019

>>>Maria Dunn at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://mariadunn.com/

>>>Jarlath Henderson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Joe Jencks and Alice Howe at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>The Fire and the Ecstasy: The Music of Hildegard of Bingen at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Lula Wiles at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://lulawiles.com/

>>>Gordon Lightfoot at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Darlingside at Exeter Town Hall Theater ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, May 19, 2019

>>>Three Women and the Truth (Alt-Folk Super-Group) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>The Brigadoons at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, May 24, 2019

>>>Jordan T-W Trio at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ https://www.jordantwmusic.com/

>>>The Hollands at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Judy Collins at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, May 25, 2019

>>>Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Jonatha Brooke at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Thursday, May 30, 2019

>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>The Hardtacks at Kimball Library ~ Atkinson, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, May 31, 2019

>>>Phoebe Legere at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, June 1, 2019

>>>Debra Cowan (Women and the Sea) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Arlo Guthrie at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, June 7, 2019

>>>Julie Snow at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, June 8, 2019

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Redfern Performance Center, Keene State College ~ Keene NH ~ 7:00pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, June 9, 2019

>>>>>>Carbon Leaf at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, June 15, 2019

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at McLane Center ~ New Hampshire Audubon Center, Concord NH ~ 10am ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/calendar/ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, June 21, 2019

>>>Lara Herscovitch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Lula Wiles with Susie Burke and David Surette at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, June 23, 2019

>>>>>>Noel Paul Stookey at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, July 6, 2019

>>>Don Campbell at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3819620

Friday, July 12, 2019

>>>The Fretless at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, July 19, 2019

>>>Emilia Dahlin Sextet at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Saturday, July 20, 2019

>>>Open Door for Three (Irish trio) at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Sunday, July 21, 2019

>>>The Kingston Trio at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Saturday, July 27, 2019

>>>Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio with Ordinary Elephant at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>>Crystal Bowersox at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Sunday, July 28, 2019

>>>>>>Jonathan Edwards at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, August 2, 2019

>>>Damn Tall Buildings at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ http://damntallbuildings.com/ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

Friday, August 9, 2019

>>>>>>Howie Day at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, August 16, 2019

>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Peter Yarrow at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, August 17, 2019

>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Saturday, September 21, 2019

>>>Don McLean at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Sunday, September 22, 2019

>>>Roy Zimmerman at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 7:30pm ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.royzimmerman.com/

>>>The Hardtacks at Stowe Historical Society ~ Stowe, MA ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Saturday, September 28, 2019

>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Thursday, October 3, 2019

>>>Iris DeMent at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, October 5, 2019

>>>Iris DeMent at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

Sunday, October 6, 2019

>>>The Jeremiahs at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 11, 2019

>>>Peter Mulvey and Catie Curtis at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 18, 2019

>>>Steve Chagnon at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, October 26, 2019

>>>Pete’s Posse at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Friday, November 15, 2019

>>>Nick and Luke at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, December 14, 2019

>>>Great Bay Sailor at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://greatbaysailor.com/

Friday, December 20, 2019

>>>Steve Schuch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

A plethora of Maine dance and song events: https://deffa.org/events/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, February 18, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, February 22, 2019

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, February 23, 2109

>>>Barn Dance at the Parish Center for the Arts ~ Corner of Boston Road and Lincoln Street on Westford Common, Westford, MA ~ 7pm instruction, 7:30pm dancing ~ 978-692-6333; PCA@Westford.org https://westford.org/pca/contra-dance/

>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance with Jeremiah McLane, Dave Langford, Colin McCaffrey; Nils Fredland calling ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu . Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome!

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, February 24, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, February 25, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, February 28, 2019

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, March 1, 2019

>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913 www.themovingviolations.com

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

Saturday, March 2, 2019

>>>Contradance at the Town House ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm ~ www.wildasparagus.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679- 1915

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, March 3, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, March 4, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org