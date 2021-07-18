Contradance

-
NHPR Dance Calendar 3.8.20Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.Dance events listed in this calendar since…
-
NHPR Folk Show Dance CalendarNHPR Dance Calendar: 02.23.20DancesNote: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.Dance…
-
DancesNote: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not allow street shoes. Partners not required.Dance events listed in this calendar…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
In Studio Performance: Corner House
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…