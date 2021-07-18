March Mandolin

-
New Hampshire Public Radio Festival Calendar 2.2.20NHPR Festival CalendarFebruary 14-16, 2020 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival Sheraton Framingham ~ Framingham MA ~ http://www.bbu.org/events/joe-val-festival/…
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
Folk Show Calendar 2.12.12Thursday, February 16>>>Le Vent du Nord at the Dana Center ~ St. Anselm’s College ~ Manchester, NH ~ 603-641-7700 www.anselm.edu/dana/Friday, February…