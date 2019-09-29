NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.29.19

Every Sunday

Etc. :

A Plethora of Maine Dance and Music Events: https://deffa.org/events/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

____________________

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

>>>Richard Shindell with Tom DiMenna at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, October 3, 2019

>>>Iris DeMent at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>2120 South Michigan at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Garnet Rogers at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>David Surette and Susie Burke at Birds and Beans Coffee House ~ McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/calendar/birds-and-beans-coffee-house-presents-david-surette-susie-burke/ www.nhaudubon.org/calendar/list/

Friday, October 4 through Saturday, October 5, 2019

>>>New England Roots Festival at the River Casino and Sports Bar ~ Nashua NH ~ 3-10pm ~ http://downtownnashua.org/nerootsfest/ ~ Performers include: The Ballroom Thieves, Parsonsfield, GoldenOak, Town Meeting...

>>>Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church ~168 Broad Street, Milford CT ~ http://nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Performers include: Kevin Roth, Pete Rushefsky, David Mahler , and more.

Friday, October 4, 2019

>>>Carl Beverly and Doug Farrell at Union Church Friendship House Music Cafe ~ 162 Village Road, South Newbury NH ~ doors 7pm music starts 7:30 pm ~ https://www.southnewburyunionchurch.org/events https://www.facebook.com/carl.beverly.56/posts/2668571006489296

>>>Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry with Will Stahl at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 6pm music 7pm ~ www.tracygrammer.com http://stage33live.com/

>>>Meghan Cary with Duo Ryanhood at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4236098 www.Meghancary.com https://www.meandthee.org/

>>>Arlo Guthrie with Sarah Lee Guthrie at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/

>>>Jennings & Keller at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

>>>Bill and Eli Perras at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

>>>Loudon Wainwright III at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Peter Mulvey at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>Tore Up (Gateful Dead Cover Band) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Wild Maple at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/



>>>The Akwaaba Ensemble (African Drumming) at Next Stage ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/ 802-387-0102

>>>Jason Spooner Band (Record Release - multi-genre) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Patty Larkin at The Loft at the Music Hall ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

>>>The Honey Badgers at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Saturday, October 5, 2019

>>>Arlo Guthrie with Sarah Lee Guthrie at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/

>>>Graham Nash at The Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/ 603-448-0400

>>>Sidney Lindner and The Silver Wilderness Collective (Americana) at The Press Room ~ 77 Daniel Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/portsmouth-nh-events/ 603-431-5186

>>>Iris DeMent at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

>>>Decatur Creek at The Hancock Depot ~ Depot St, Hancock, NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Miranda Moody Miller at Norwich Farmers Market ~ 281 US ​Route 5 South Norwich, VT ~ 9am - 1pm ~ http://www.norwichfarmersmarket.org/

>>>Green Heron & Borscht at Stone Church Music Club ~ 5 Granite Street, Newmarket NH ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

>>>Lenny Solomon at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/



>>>Quinn Sullivan (Blues Guitar) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Ari Hest at The Loft at the Music Hall ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

>>>Gabby Martin at Umami ~ 284 First New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood NH ~ 12 noon to 2pm ~ https://umaminh.com/

>>>Peter Gallway at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Sunday, October 6, 2019

>>>The Jeremiahs at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Danica the Rose with Odds Bodkin (mixed-genre folk classical, with storytelling) at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ~ https://electricearthconcerts.org/event/danika-the-rose-with-odds-bodkin/

>>>Garnet Rogers at the Wiley Building Auditorium ~ Cabot VT ~ 6pm and 7:30pm ~ https://www.cabotarts.org/

>>>Emily Mure and Caroline Cotter at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Upper Valley, Norwich, VT ~ 4:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/uucuv-coffeehouse-performances/

>>>Lee DeWyze at Bank of New Hampshire Stage ~ 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://banknhstage.com/

Monday, October 7, 2019

>>>Bill & Eli Perras at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/



Tuesday, October 8, 2019

>>>John Scofield (Solo Guitar) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

>>>The Kingston Trio at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ordertickets.asp

>>>Mike Block Trio feat. Joe K. Walsh and Zachariah Hickman at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Jeff Warner (Banjos Bones and Ballads) at Bow Community Building ~ 3 Bow Center Road, Bow , NH 03304 ~ 12:30pm ~ 603-228-8149 https://nhhumanities.org/events/banjos-bones-and-ballads-13

Thursday, October 10, 2019

>>>Ishna at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Taylor Hicks at Tupelo Music Hall ~ ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Jeff Warner (Banjos Bones and Ballads) at B Fremont Public Library ~ 7 Jackie Bernier Drive, Fremont , NH 03044 ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-895-9543 https://nhhumanities.org/events/banjos-bones-and-ballads-11

Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, 2019

>>>Milford Pumpkin Festival ~ Milford NH ~ https://www.milfordpumpkinfestival.org/entertainmentschedule ~ Three stages; Performers include: 3 Steps, Murphy Clark Band, Earth Mamas, Dirty Double Crossers, Ballou Brothers, Sundown, Shade Away, Brad Bosse, The Kukuleles, Slakas, Amy Conley Family Fun Band, Hunter, Rumblefish, Quincy Lord Band, Darlin Hill, Nick Zumbo, Nick DiCicco, Taylor Paridise, Shelf Life, Phileep, Vanessa Hale, Kyle Robertson, Derek Fimbel. And more!

Friday, October 11, 2019

>>>Josh Ritter (solo acoustic) at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



>>>Peter Mulvey and Catie Curtis at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Cris Williamson at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Indigo Girls at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Eilen Jewell at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ordertickets.asp

>>>The Alchemystics (Reggae) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>That 1 Guy (one-man band) at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>Kingston Trio at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Jordan TW Trio at Palace Theater ~ Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.palacetheatre.org/event-calendar/

>>>Borscht at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Texas Troubadours at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, October 12, 2019

>>>Ruth Cunningham and Melinda Gardiner – The Fire and the Ecstasy, the music of Hildegarde of Bingen at Stone Church Center ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org http://www.stonechurcharts.org/event/f785d0c4e70be664a4ee0b5708e3511d

>>>Decatur Creek at Norwich Farmers Market ~ 281 US ​Route 5 South Norwich, VT ~ 9am - 1pm ~ http://www.norwichfarmersmarket.org/

>>>Twisted Pine at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Anais Mitchell at Next Stage ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/ 802-387-0102

>>> Malandrino: Underworld Music from Southern Italy and Sicily at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>River Sister at Blue Mermaid Island Grill ~ 10 Shapleigh Rd., Kittery ME ~ 7pm ~ https://riversistermusic.com/shows/

Saturday October 12 through Sunday, October 13, 2019

>>>Ashfield Fall Festival ~ Ashfield MA ~ featuring Lui Collins and more [TBD] ~ http://luicollins.com/music/concert_calendar.html

Sunday, October 13, 2019

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at Hollis Hills Farm ~ Fitchburg MA ~ 3pm ~ http://mamaaintdead.com/

>>>Anais Mitchellwith Mark Erelli at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Crystal Bowersox at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 5pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

>>>Justin Hayward at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursday, October 17, 2019

>>>Jean Rohe with Ana Egge at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>> Scott Kirby at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Martha Spencer and the Whitetop Mountain Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 18, 2019

>>>Corner House at Somerset Abbey, ~ Madison ME ~ https://www.facebook.com/tours/408995053080639/ http://www.cornerhouseband.com/

>>>Jesse Cook (World Guitar) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Vieux Farka Toure and Bombino at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Steve Chagnon at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>John Sebastian at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Wren Kitz and Maryse Smith at Terra Nova ~ 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://terranovacoffee.net/

>>>Cheryl Wheeler at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The California Honeydrops at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Music in my Pockets: Family Fun in Folk Music at Plainfield Town Hall ~ 1079 NH Route 12A, Plainfield , NH 03781 ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-675-6866 https://nhhumanities.org/events/music-my-pockets-family-fun-folk-music-6

>>>Sean Rowe with Kaiti Jones at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

>>>Rhett Miller (Acoustic) with Elaina Kay at The Press Room ~ 77 Daniel Street, Portsmaouth NH ~ 9pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/portsmouth-nh-events/ 603-431-5186

Saturday, October 19, 2019

>>>Sarah Thomsen at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://sarathomsen.com/

>>>Sergio Mendes and Bebel Gilberto (Bossa Nova) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Norwich Farmers’ Market ~ Norwich VT ~ 10am ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html http://www.norwichfarmersmarket.org/

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough NH ~ doors 7pm show: 7:30pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Fall Fiddle Festival (Jenna Moynihan, Eric Favreau, Liz Faiella, Jeremiah McLane, Mairi Chaimbeul) at Concord Community Music School ~ 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ workshoips: 9:30am – 5pm, Concert 7:30 pm ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

>>>Tommy Sands at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Heather Maloney at Bank of New Hampshire Stage ~ 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://banknhstage.com/

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

>>>Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, October 24, 2019

>>>Get the Led Out at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



>>>Bobby-Jo Valentine at the Federated Church ~ 16 Pleasant Street, Marlborough NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.bobbyjovalentine.com/ http://federatedchurchmarlborough.org/

>>>The Burning Hell with Driftwood Soldier at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>River Sister at The Bookery ~ 844 Elm Street, Manchester NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/743029142798676/ https://riversistermusic.com/ https://bookerymht.com/

Friday, October 25 through Sunday, October 27, 2019

>>>Fryeburg Fair Fryeburg, Maine fryeburgfair.org Performers include: [not primarily a music festival, but features 200 performers TBA]. 2019

Friday, October 25 through Saturday, October 26, 2019

>>>Vermont Ukulele Harvest Festival at Next Stage ~ Putney VT ~ ~ http://nextstagearts.org/ http://www.vermontukuleleharvest.com/ 802-387-0102 ~ The 3rd Vermont Ukulele Harvest returns with another weekend of ukulele fun — including two concerts, a full day of workshops, jam sessions, and an open mic. Performers include Jim and Liz Beloff, Stu Fuchs, Amy Conley, Ron Kelley, Ben Carr, and Veronica Stevens.

>>>Acoustic Alchemy at Tupelo Music Hall ~ ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, October 25, 2019

>>>The Burning Hell at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

>>>Kyle Carey at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>The Gibson Brothers at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

>>>Amy Helm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at The Loft at the Music Hall ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

>>>Hiroya Tsukamoto at Camden Opera House/Blue Cafe ~ Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ~ http://hiroyatsukamoto.com/

Saturday, October 26, 2019

>>>Pete’s Posse at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Moody Dudes at Norwich Farmers Market ~ 281 US ​Route 5 South Norwich, VT ~ 9am - 1pm ~ http://www.norwichfarmersmarket.org/

>>>Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 5pm concert 6pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

>>>Cold Chocolate at Town Hall ~ 1004 School Street, Dunbarton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://cmcdermott1.wixsite.com/dthrc/concert-series

>>>The Revenants at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/

>>>Jesse Cook (Flamenco Guitar) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

Sunday, October 27, 2019

>>>David Wax Museum at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>Shawn Mullins (Folk Rock) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 7pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

>>>Lucie Therrien ( The Music History of French-Canadians, Franco-Americans, Acadians, and Cajuns ) at Exeter Public Library ~ 4 Chestnut Street, Exeter , NH 03833 ~ 3pm ~ 603-772-3101 https://nhhumanities.org/events/music-history-french-canadians-franco-americans-acadians-and-cajuns-6

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

>>>Gordon Lightfoot ( 80 years strong tour ) at the Music Hall ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, November 1, 2019

>>>The Bradford Bog People (featured act) at High Street Coffee House ~ Boscawen, NH ~ doors 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>> Antje Duvekot at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Bob Lanzetti and the Soggy Po’ Boys at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200 ~ SADLY, This is the last ever music performance at the Riverwalk, which henceforth will be only a restaurant and bar. RIP!

>>>Roomful of Blues at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Atwater and Donnelly at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

>>>É.T.É - Québec traditional music at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Ladies Play the Blues: Danielle Miraglia, Kerri Powers, Erin Harpe at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, November 2, 2019

>>>The John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Blue Train at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/



>>>Green Heron at Elements Books ~ 265 Main Street Biddeford ME ~ 8pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Sunday, November 3, 2019

>>>Matt Nakoa at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Nick Lowe at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Green Heron at Tributary Brewing ~ 10 Shapleigh Road , Kittery ME ~ 3pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Monday, November 4. 2019

>>>John Hiatt (solo and acoustic) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Songs of Emigration: Irish Music) at Windham Town Hall ~ 4 North Lowell Road Windham NH ~ 12 noon ~ 603-537-1356 https://nhhumanities.org/events/songs-emigration-storytelling-through-traditional-irish-music-37

Friday, November 8, 2019

>>>Small Glories at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Albert Cummings (Blues) at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at The Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/ 603-448-0400

>>>Giraffes? Giraffes! With Wendy Eisenberg at Terra Nova ~ 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://terranovacoffee.net/

>>>Sally Rogers & Claudia Schmidt at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, November 9, 2019

>>>Graeme James (New Zealand one-man-band with folk roots) at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Rachael Kilgour at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Jordan TW Trio at The Back Room At The Mill ~ Bristol, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.JordanTWmusic.com

Sunday, November 10, 2019

>>>Farewell Angelina at The Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/ 603-448-0400

>>>Rupert Wates and Joe Maiocco at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

>>> Duke Robillard (Blues) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Ani DiFranco at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

>>>Deborah Anne Goss ( Abby Hutchinson’s Sweet Freedom Songs: Songs and Stories of the Struggle for Abolition and Woman Suffrage ) at Salem Meeting House ~ 310 Main Street, Salem , NH 03079 ~ 7pm ~ 603-890-2280 https://nhhumanities.org/events/abby-hutchinson%E2%80%99s-sweet-freedom-songs-songs-and-stories-struggle-abolition-and-woman-7

Thursday, November 14, 2019

>>>Ani DiFranco at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>> Melissa Ferrick at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, November 15, 2019

>>>Nick and Luke at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Hungrytown at Franklin Opera House ~ 316 Central Street, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.franklinoperahouse.org/ http://hungrytown.net/

>>>Ani DiFranco at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Chris Smither at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Suitcase Junket with Kate Lorenz and the Constellations at Next Stage ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/ 802-387-0102

>>>Billy Wylder with Alisa Amdor at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, November 16, 2019

>>>Sofia Rei and JC Maillard at Next Stage ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/ 802-387-0102

>>> Chris Smither at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The Bombadils at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Tom Juravich and Teresa Healy at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Saturday, November 16, 2019

>>>Ani DiFranco at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



Thursday, November 21, 2019

>>>River Sister at Dolphin Striker ~ 15 Bow St. Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riversistermusic.com/shows/

>>>Revels North – An English Celebration of the Solstice at The Lebanon Opera House ~ 51 North Park Street, Lebanon, NH 03766 ~ multiple times ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/ 603-448-0400 revelsnorth.org (continues with multiple performances through Saturday, November 23. Tickets on sale to public at noon Sept 20)

Friday, November 22, 2019

>>>Hungrytown at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Upper Valley, Norwich, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://uucuv.org/uucuv-coffeehouse-performances/

>>>David Bromberg Quintet at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>The Suitcase Junket at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Corner House at Sunapee Coffee House, ~ Sunapee NH ~ https://www.facebook.com/tours/408995053080639/ http://www.cornerhouseband.com/

>>>Suzanne Vega with Poez the Poet at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, November 23, 2019

>>>David Bromberg Quintet at the Town House ~ Peterborough NH ~ doors 7pm concert 8pm ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-bromberg-quintet-tickets-62003679675

>>> Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The Gibson Brothers with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki (Songs of Emigration: Irish Music) at Olivia Rodham Memorial Library ~ 1 Nelson Common Road, Nelson, NH ~ 11am ~ 603-847-3214 https://nhhumanities.org/events/songs-emigration-storytelling-through-traditional-irish-music-39

>>>Corner House at Stone Church Center ~ Bellows Falls VT ~ https://www.facebook.com/tours/408995053080639/ http://www.cornerhouseband.com/ http://www.stonechurcharts.org/event/ff69dbb171ace9de557e65ae8e2d841f

>>>Corner House at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Green Heron at Radio Bean ~ 8 Winooski Ave. Burlington VT ~ 8:30pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Sunday, November 24, 2019

>>>Kip Winger (unplugged) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, November 29, 2019

>>>The Adam Ezra Group (folk rock) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, November 30, 2019

>>>Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio at Aldworth Manor ~ Harrisville NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4327145 www.JordanTWmusic.com

>>>The Adam Ezra Group (folk rock) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com ~ no repeats from previous night!

>>>Green Heron with Liz Fame and the Kickers at Stone Church ~ 5 Granite Street Newmarket NH ~ 6pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

>>>Hoot Night (Open Mic) at The Press Room ~ 77 Daniel Street, Portsmaouth NH ~ signup 6pm, show 8:30pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/portsmouth-nh-events/ 603-431-5186

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

>>> Tom Rush at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, December 6, 2019

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham (Christmas Special) at Little White Church ~ Eaton NH (sponsored by Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Squirrel Nut Zippers at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Groove Barbers (A Cappella) at Next Stage ~ Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://nextstagearts.org/ 802-387-0102

>>>Hot Tuna (acoustic) with Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



Saturday, December 7, 2019

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham (Christmas Special) at Little White Church ~ Eaton NH (sponsored by Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Green Heron at Umami ~ 284 First New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood NH ~ 12 noon to 2pm ~ https://umaminh.com/ http://greenheronmusic.com/

>>>Green Heron at Umami ~ Main Stage Theatre, 58 Depot Hill Road, Henniker NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://umaminh.com/ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Sunday, December 8, 2019

>>>Calmus (German Antiquarian A Cappella) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

Friday, December 13, 2019

>>>The Swingle Singers (A Cappella) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Tomaseen Foley’s Celtic Christmas at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



>>>Yours Truly with Chris O’Neil at Umami ~ 284 First New Hampshire Turnpike, Northwood NH ~ 12 noon to 2pm ~ https://umaminh.com/

Saturday, December 14, 2019

>>>Great Bay Sailor at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://greatbaysailor.com/

>>>Sharon Katz and the Peace Train at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Friday, December 20, 2019

>>>Steve Schuch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>> Livingston Taylor at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday December 21, 2019

>>>The Murphy Beds at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, January 3, 2020

>>>J.J. Bird and The Sparrowhawk at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

Saturday, January 4, 2020

>>>Busted Jug Band at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/



Friday, January 10, 2020

>>>Dunham Shoe Factory at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Saturday, January 11, 2020

>>>Dunham Shoe Factory at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Sunday, January 12, 2020

>>>Green Heron at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Monday, January 13, 2020

>>>Jeff Warner ( Songs of Old New Hampshire ) at Stratham Fire Station ~ 4 Winnicutt Road, Stratham , NH 03885 ~ 7pm (snow date 1-27) ~ 603-772-4118 https://nhhumanities.org/events/songs-old-new-hampshire-11

Friday, January 17, 2020

>>>Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, January 18, 2020

>>>Joshua Garcia & Sophie Buskin and Aaron Nathans & Michael Ronstadt at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>We Shall Overcome – A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (multi-genre including Gospel) at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



>>>Jordan TW Trio at Franklin Opera House ~ 316 Central Street, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.franklinoperahouse.org/ www.JordanTWmusic.com

Friday, January 21, 2020

>>>Jig Jam (Irish) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, January 25, 2020

>>>Green Heron at Light Club Lamp Shop ~ 12 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 9pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Saturday, February 1, 2020

>>>Green Heron at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/

Friday, February 7, 2020

>>>Lui Collins and Bob Franke at Me and Thee Coffeehouse ~ Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ~ http://luicollins.com/music/concert_calendar.html

>>>Coyote Bleux at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

>>>Bob Franke and Lui Collins at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, February 8, 2020

>>>Mile Twelve Bluegrass at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Friday, February 14, 2020

>>>New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Saturday, February 15, 2020

>>>Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://reggieharrismusic.com/

>>>Reverend Robert Jones at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Friday, February 21, 2020

>>>Chris Smither at Me & Thee Coffeehouse ~ 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ doors 7:30pm music 8pm ~ https://www.meandthee.org/

Friday February 28, 2020

>>>Dervish & Le Vent du Nord at The Colonial Theater ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



Saturday, February 29, 2020

>>>Alana MacDonald (of Foursquare) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, March 1, 2020

>>>Raul Mido & Lionel Loueke at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Green Heron at Nippo Lake Golf Course ~ 88 Stagecoach Road, Barrington, NH ~ 6pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, March 6, 2020

>>>Scott Lemire and Anthony Santoro at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

Saturday, March 7, 2020

>>>Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Series ~ 20 Madbury Road, Durham, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Sunday, March 8, 2020

>>>Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/



Friday, March 13, 2020

>>>A Cappella Live at The Colonial Theaer ~ 93 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/music/

>>>Neptune’s Car at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Saturday, March 14, 2020

>>>Neptune’s Car at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Saturday, March 21, 2020

>>>Joe Jencks at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joejencks.com/

>>>Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

>>>Celtic Woman at Chubb Theater at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Thursday, March 26, 2020

>>>Bela Fleck and the Flecktones at Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/events/

Friday, April 3, 2020

>>>Tom Rush at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Mike Agranoff at Wilton Folk Cafe ~ Wilton Public Library, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm show 7:30pm ~ http://wiltonlibrarynh.org/events.asp http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp

Saturday, April 4, 2020

>>>Green Heron at Hancock Depot ~ Hancock, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://greenheronmusic.com/

Friday, April 17, 2020

>>>Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

Saturday, April 18, 2020

>>>Mike Farris at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, April 11, 2020

>>>Joe Jencks at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.scottcook.net/

Saturday, April 18. 2020

>>>Suzie Vinnick and Danielle Miraglia at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, April 25, 2020

>>>Judith Owen at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

>>Jose Lezcano ( The Guitar in Latin America: Continuities, Changes and Bicultural Strumming ) at First Baptist Church ~ 122 Main Street, Plaistow , NH 03865 ~ 1pm ~ 603-382-8380 https://nhhumanities.org/events/guitar-latin-america-continuities-changes-and-bicultural-strumming-6

Saturday, May 16, 2020

>>>The Nields at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>DuoDuo Quartet (Irish Song & Dance) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Monday, May 18, 2020

>>>Jeff Warner (Banjos Bones and Ballads) at Portsmouth Public Library ~ 175 Parrot Avenue,

Portsmouth , NH 03801 ~ 6pm ~ 401-369-0671 https://nhhumanities.org/events/banjos-bones-and-ballads-14

Thursday, May 21, 2020

>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, May 22, 2020

>>>The Mammals at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Monday, September 30, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, October 3, 2019

>>>Contradance w/ The Lamprey River Band at the City Hall ~ Dover, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-

664-2513 www.nhcountrydance.com Email: peter.yarensky@unh.edu

Friday, October 4, 2019

>>>Keene Family Dance at Heberton Hall ~ Keene Public Library ~ Keene, NH ~

6:30pm ~ www.monadnockfolk.org , http://keenepubliclibrary.org

>>>Contra & Scandinavian Dance w/ Steve Zakon-Anderson & Moving Violations

at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ Scandi 8pm, contra 8:30pm ~ 403-549-1913 www.themovingviolations.com

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Traditional Square Dance at the Town Hall, Wentworth, NH, 8 PM, 603-764-9993

Saturday, October 5, 2019

>>>Contradance at the Town House ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30PM:workshop, 8PM:dance ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contra w/ George Marshall & Wild Asparagus at the Guiding Star Grange ~

Greenfield, MA ~ wkshp 8pm, dance 8:30pm ~ www.wildasparagus.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Deerfield, NH ~ 8PM ~ 603-463-4182, 603-679-

1915

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm ~

802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, October 6, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

Monday, October 7, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

>>>Brattleboro Contra Dance at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7-10pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/BrattleboroContra/ 518-561-2594 . Beginners please come at 7:00 for the basics; all dances taught. No partner needed. Please bring soft-soles shoes to protect the dance floor. Admission $10-12 /general, $8 college with ID, $5 for high school and under.

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385-

1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good

Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center

School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, October 10, 2019

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught

and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, October 11, 2019

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-

352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM

~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496-

2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822,

www.guidingstargrange.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529-

1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, October 12, 2019

>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance

at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~

www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contradance at Tracy Hall ~ Norwich, VT. ~ 7:45 PM All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu http://uvdm.org . Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month . Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome!

>>>Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt

Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296

gtomwood@gmail.com

>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at

7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369,

www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, October 13, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~

603-536-1179

>>>English Country Dance at West Street Ward House, ~ 41 West Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm

~ http://nhecds.org/ ~ Second Sunday of every month except July & August ~ Admission: $10 | NHECDS members $9 http://nhecds.org/

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~

www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, October 14, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM,

workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM,

603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org