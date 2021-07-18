-
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 11.10.19MUSIC EVENTSEvery Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at…
-
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ >>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing…
-
In Studio Performance: Corner House
-
NHPR Festival CalendarJune 5-9, 2019 >>>The Thing In The Spring Peterborough NH https://www.thethinginthespring.com/schedule/ Multi-genre festival; performers include Suzzy and…
-
July 8 – 9, 2017>>>The New Bedford Folk FestivalNew Bedford, Massachusetts ~ newbedfordfolkfestival.orgPerformers include: Aoife O’Donovan, Patty Larkin,…
-
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 6.4.17Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelBarley/ Birds Of Chicago/ Real Midnight/ Five Head EntertainmentNorthern Girl/ Cheryl Wheeler/ Circles & Arrows/ Capitol…
-
Folk FestivalsApril 29, 2017>>> Brandeis Folk FestivalWaltham, Massachusetts http://www.brandeis.edu/arts/festival/schedule/saturday.html Performers…
-
MUSIC EVENTSEvery Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/>>>Hootenanny at the Salt…
-
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.com>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover,…
-
July 28-July31>>>Ossipee Valley Music FestivalSouth Hiram, Maine ~ www.ossipeevalley.comPerformers include: The California Honey Drops, Sarah Jarosz,…