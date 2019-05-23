N.H. Senate Unanimously Sends New Biomass Subsidy Plan To House

By 53 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The state Senate has backed a new version of a subsidy plan for the state's wood-fired power sector.

The plan passed unanimously Thursday and now goes back to the House for approval.

The proposal would require energy companies to directly subsidize six struggling biomass power plants in the state. It would mean a slight increase in the average ratepayer's bill.

A trash-burning power plant in Concord was disqualified from the subsidy plan after public criticism.

Governor Chris Sununu has opposed biomass subsidies in the past. If this plan makes it to his desk and is vetoed, it's not clear yet if legislators have the votes to override him.

Tags: 
Biomass
NH Politics

Related Content

Biomass Subsidy Plan Will Go For Senate Vote Without Trash Incinerator Funding

By May 20, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Lawmakers working on subsidies for the state’s biomass energy industry have stripped funding for a trash incinerator in Concord from their latest proposal.

The Senate will vote this week on the plan, which is a version of a law passed last year.

That law is held up in an ongoing legal challenge. It would have made utilities buy more energy from struggling wood-burning power plants and the energy-producing Concord trash incinerator.