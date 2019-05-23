N.H. Senate Unanimously Sends New Biomass Subsidy Plan To House

The state Senate has backed a new version of a subsidy plan for the state's wood-fired power sector.

The plan passed unanimously Thursday and now goes back to the House for approval.

The proposal would require energy companies to directly subsidize six struggling biomass power plants in the state. It would mean a slight increase in the average ratepayer's bill.

A trash-burning power plant in Concord was disqualified from the subsidy plan after public criticism.

Governor Chris Sununu has opposed biomass subsidies in the past. If this plan makes it to his desk and is vetoed, it's not clear yet if legislators have the votes to override him.