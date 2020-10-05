 N.H. Sen. Bob Giuda Says Online Relationship Turned Into Extortion Scheme | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Sen. Bob Giuda Says Online Relationship Turned Into Extortion Scheme

State Sen. Bob Giuda in 2019
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Republican state Sen. Robert Giuda says he’s made a report to the FBI after a woman he traded what he termed “inappropriate” pictures with online tried to extort money.

Giuda says the extra-marital relationship was prompted by a feeling of loneliness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement supplied by state Senate staff, Guida says his relationship began when COVID-19 restrictions kept him from visiting his wife, who has for the past four years lived in an assisted living facility in what Giuida described as “a vegetative state.”

Giuda is a retired airline pilot who also served in the United States Marines.

As reported by WMUR, Guida says his online relationship lasted two months and he ended it when he decided it was going places he didn’t want it to go. He says what he thought was two people sharing experiences was, “in fact, an extortion scam” that Giuda claims included violent threats against his family.

In a statement, Senate President Donna Soucy said she understood the circumstances to be “painful” for Giuda and his family, and said he “did the right thing by going to the FBI.”

Giuda, whose district stretches from Tilton to Piermont, is running for reelection. He's facing Democrat Bill Bolton.

