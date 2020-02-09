N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 2: The Final Day Before First-In-The-Nation Ballots Are Cast

  Joe Biden speaks at The Ashworth by the Sea in Hampton Beach
    Joe Biden speaks at The Ashworth by the Sea in Hampton Beach
  Emily Marcus came to New Hampshire with a crew from Buffalo, NY, and has been knocking on doors in Keene, where she says about half of the voters she met were still undecided.
    Emily Marcus came to New Hampshire with a crew from Buffalo, NY, and has been knocking on doors in Keene, where she says about half of the voters she met were still undecided.
  The merch table outside Salem High School, where Pete Buttigieg spoke to New Hampshire voters on Sunday.
    The merch table outside Salem High School, where Pete Buttigieg spoke to New Hampshire voters on Sunday.
  Amy Klobuchar talks to voters in Hanover.
    Amy Klobuchar talks to voters in Hanover.
  Pete Buttigieg drew a large crowd in Nashua on Sunday.
    Pete Buttigieg drew a large crowd in Nashua on Sunday.
  Elizabeth Warren in Concord Saturday
    Elizabeth Warren in Concord Saturday
  Signs outside Nashua Community College
    Signs outside Nashua Community College
It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

10:00 a.m.

It's the final day before the polls open in New Hampshire. Click here see our candidate tracker to find out where - and to whom - campaigns will be making closing arguments.  

Are you a voter with questions about how the primary works, where to vote, or new voting rules? Click here for our N.H. Primary Voter's Guide.

Bookmark this page for coverage from NHPR's news team throughout the day.

8:20 p.m.

Joe Biden in Hampton Beach.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

When Joe Biden was asked about his fourth place finish in the Iowa caucuses earlier today, the former vice president responded that Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg did a great job and were "better organized than we were organized."

He then portrayed the first two caucus states, the first-in-the-nation primary state, and South Carolina as one big opening salvo in a long road to the Democratic nomination.

"I've viewed from the beginning," he added, "that you have to take the first four as one."

7:46 p.m.

The candidates are pitching their closing arguments before large crowds today. Both the campaigns of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are offering crowd sizes of more than 1,000. Bernie Sanders will equal or surpass those numbers with rallies Monday, including his primary eve event at the University of New Hampshire's Whittemore Center Arena. And President Trump will address several thousands at the SNHU arena in Manchester.

But these big audiences are not all New Hampshire voters, reporters note. NHPR's Lauren Chooljian and Casey McDermott encountered several non-residents while trying to interview likely voters. 

5:30 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg is holding a town hall event at Salem High School, where voters lined up to see the former mayor of South Bend speak to another large New Hampshire crowd. Photo by Michael Brindley.  

Voters line up outside Salem High School to see Pete Buttigieg on Sunday.
Credit Michael Brindley | NHPR

4:40 p.m.

Elizabeth Warren held a Get Out The Vote rally at Rundlett Middle School in Concord today, where Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Warren's campaign co-chair, helped hype up a crowd of New Hampshire voters.

"She's an active listener," Pressley said. "When you meet her at a town hall or event on Main Street, she listens, and then she responds with my love language - policy."   

Rep. Ayanna Pressley spoke to a crowd of New Hampshire voters at a Get Out The Vote rally in Concord Sunday.
Credit Sarah Gibson | NHPR

"At this point I'm probably overthinking it," said Sarah Choudhury, an accountant who lives in Chester. She and her husband, both in their 30's, are deciding between Sanders and Warren.

Choudhury was surprised by how in-depth the event in Concord was.

"I didn't expect her to go through her whole bio, I guess she's trying to sell her background."

- Sarah Gibson

3:15 p.m.

On the Republican Primary front, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld campaigned in Exeter this afternoon, talking with voters at Water Street Books. Photos by Todd Bookman.  

Credit Todd Bookman | NHPR

Weld described himself as a moderate Republican who can unite the country. But he did acknowledge some of President Trump’s advantages.

“The president is not without his skill sets,” Weld said. “He has animal cunning. So does a fisher cat, of course. And he has the nerve of a burglar, which is very helpful in politics. It is also helpful in burglary, of course.”

Weld said he plans on continuing his campaign through Super Tuesday, regardless of the outcome in New Hampshire. Trump will be in Manchester Monday, making his own case to New Hampshire voters.

-Todd Bookman

1:00 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar spent the weekend criss-crossing the state, talking about the economy, education reform, and what she'd do to address climate change. But Klobuchar has also been trying to capitalize on her debate performance Friday night and is delivering a more urgent message to undecided voters: If you're looking for someone to defeat Donald Trump, I'm your candidate.

Heidi Holman, from Warner, made a last-minute decision to come to the rally after watching the debate.

"A lot of the voices and talk was going by, and all of I sudden I started listening and I realized it was when she spoke," Holman said. "I'm feeling like I have a candidate that I might want to support."

- Daniela Allee

12:40 p.m.

Joe Biden is holding a get out the vote rally in Hampton Beach. NHPR's Dan Tuohy is there:

11:45 a.m.

NHPR's Lauren Chooljian is tracking the Buttigieg campaign in Nashua:

