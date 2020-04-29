N.H. Libraries: Closed to Visitors but Expanding Virtual Offerings and Taking on New Roles

They may have closed their doors due to the coronavirus but libraries have been busy on behalf of patrons and the wider community, from lending laptops and hot spots to using 3 D printers to make parts for masks. Libraries and librarians across the country are also pondering the future, collaborating with researchers to determine best practices for handling books and other materials while protecting the health and safety of staff and the communities they serve.

Air date: Thursday, April 30 2020

GUESTS:

Lori Fisher - Assistant State Librarian at the New Hampshire State Library. She is also former director of the Baker Free Library in Bow and serves on several state and national committees, including the American Library Association, the ALA Policy Corps and the ALA Committee on Library Advocacy. She is co-chair of the New Hampshire Library Association advocacy and legislative committee,

Amy Lappin - President of the N.H. Library Association and deputy director of the Lebanon Public Libraries. She is also American Library Association Councilor-At-Large and incoming chair of the ALA Chapter Relations Committee. She has been a school librarian, an archivist, and a children's librarian.



