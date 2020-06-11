N.H. House Reconvenes for First Session Since COVID-19, But Advances Few Bills

By 1 hour ago
  • The venue where the New Hampshire House gathered for its socially distanced legislative session normally hosts athletic events and concerts at UNH.
    The venue where the New Hampshire House gathered for its socially distanced legislative session normally hosts athletic events and concerts at UNH.
    Josh Rogers, NHPR

The New Hampshire House met at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center Thursday, its first full session since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the state and the first outside of the State House in Concord since the Civil War.

“Up until a few months ago I never thought I’d see the day that we, members of the New Hampshire House, would not be able to meet in our historic chamber,” House Speaker Steve Shurtleff said. 

Inside the venue, which usually hosts the university's hockey team, lawmakers sported ace masks and shields — and practiced social distancing, for the most part. Despite the change in setting and added protective measures, in most other respects it was business as usual, as House Clerk Paul Smith reminded lawmakers.

“This is a House chamber,” Smith said. “The same rules apply that apply during the session. Gentlemen are not supposed to wear hats. There are not political campaign buttons or messages on masks and the speaker will act accordingly.”

But the session didn’t accomplish much. Partisan differences scuttled Democrats’ hope of amending House rules to allow lawmakers to take up bills after normal deadlines.

“By adopting such a schedule, we are abdicating our duty to do the people’s business,” said Rep. Carole McGuire, an Epsom Republican. Democrats, meanwhile said the focus should be on completing work on bills that have been vetted by committees.

“I believe that rather than saying, ‘Because it is difficult, we will do no work,’ it is better to say, ‘Because it is difficult, we will do as much as we can as well as we can,’” said Rep. Lucy Weber, a Democrat from Walpole.

Democrats also blocked Republican efforts to preemptively roll back business tax increases that could take effect next year. One bill did pass, with ease: a measure allowing restaurants to sell take-out beer in glass containers known as growlers.

Tags: 
NH Politics
New Hampshire House of Representatives
COVID-19
Coronavirus Coverage - NH Politics

Related Content

House Democrats, Republicans Continue Standoff Over Whether To Freeze Business Taxes

By Jun 3, 2020
NHPR Photo

The Rules Committee of the New Hampshire House of Representatives has blocked a push by Republicans to propose a freeze on business tax rates, setting the stage for a potential standoff over whether the House can act on any bills when it meets June 11th.

UNH Poll: COVID-19 Pandemic Hasn't Changed N.H.'s Views On Science, Government

By May 26, 2020
UNH Carsey School

A recent poll says New Hampshire residents' trust in science and government advice hasn't changed much, even as the coronavirus spreads.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire's Survey Center polled about 1,800 residents in March and April.

Subscribe to our COVID-19 newsletter for the latest updates from NHPR.

Projections: Pandemic Will Lead To Drastic Decline In N.H.'s State Revenue

By May 27, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The state’s top tax official says the coronavirus pandemic could cut state coffers by more than $450 million through the middle of next year.

Sign up for our email newsletter for more news and information about coronavirus in N.H.

State revenue commissioner Lindsey Stepp told lawmakers her department’s latest revenue estimates don’t presume a second wave of the coronavirus. She also stressed the challenges of modeling tax collections under the circumstances.

Judge Clears Way For One More Hearing In N.H. Democrats' COVID-19 Spending Suit

By Jun 5, 2020
JOE GRATZ / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Democratic state lawmakers will get another hearing in a lawsuit over Gov. Chris Sununu’s authority to distribute federal coronavirus aid.

The complaint dates to mid-April. It argues that the legislature should get a say in Sununu's spending during the state of emergency.  

Superior Court Judge David Anderson previously denied the lawmakers’ request for an emergency injunction to stop that spending.