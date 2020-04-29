N.H. Community College System Seeks Millions In COVID-19 Aid

The state's community college system is seeking millions in federal COVID-19 aid.

Most of the money would be for tuition assistance. The community college system wants more than $29 million to help students pay for classes.

Chuck Ansell is the system’s chief financial officer. On Wednesday, he told members of the legislative committee advising Governor Sununu on COVID-19 aid that the state's community colleges are ready to help create a workforce relevant to local economic needs.

“Our 25,000 students that I just mentioned include those who are looking to change careers, often because they got laid off. And they know we set people up to get good jobs here,” Ansell said.

Democratic lawmakers on the panel pressed Ansell about the closure of a child care center at the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord staffed by early education students. Ansell said the center could potentially reopen but was losing too much money to be sustainable.

