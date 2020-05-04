New Hampshire's College Class Of 2020 Looks To The Future

College seniors face a lot of uncertainty these days, not only about their final grades and graduation, but also about a job market in upheaval.
We talk about the challenges facing the Class of 2020 and hear from New Hampshire students who are leaving school and heading out into the real world.
Air date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Jennifer Tockman - Director of the Harrington Center for Experiential Learning at Colby-Sawyer College
- Bruce Elmslie - Professor and Chair of the Economics Department at the University of New Hampshire
- Sarah Kolk - senior at Dartmouth College
- Grace Bowman - senior at Ithaca College
- Eddie Barry - senior at Southern New Hampshire University