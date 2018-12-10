New England Grid Operator Says New Policies Will Improve Winter Fuel Security

By 3 hours ago

Credit Thomas Gehrke / Flickr Creative Commons

New England's electric grid operator says the region should have enough fuel to get through the winter, even if the weather gets colder than expected.

But utilities and power users say they’re still worried about winter reliability long-term.

The grid operator, ISO-New England, says they learned some things from last winter's cold snap.

Demand was high and natural gas imports and pipelines were strained, so power plants turned to their coal and oil reserves.

They emitted enough carbon to negate 75 percent of the environmental benefits of solar power in Massachusetts.

Now, ISO says they’ll do better forecasting demand and allocating limited fuel resources. And they’ll pay power plants extra to stay online during times of high demand.

But there are concerns for the future. ISO and utilities say the region is too reliant on natural gas, without enough pipelines to deliver more of it as older power plants retire.

Market changes to add reliability in other ways can increase costs for consumers.

Tags: 
ISO New England
Cold Weather

Related Content

Clean Energy Advocates Reject Regional Fuel Supply Warnings

By May 3, 2018
File photo / Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New England’s power grid operator is getting pushback on a study that said some worst-case scenarios could lead to rolling blackouts in the region by 2024.

New England States Weigh Roles In Shoring Up Winter Power Supply

By Apr 28, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Energy leaders from around New England met in Manchester Friday to brainstorm how to keep the region’s lights on at a reasonable price long-term.

Report: Current Fuel Trends Put New England At Risk For Rolling Blackouts

By Jan 18, 2018
Michael Kappel / Flickr CC

A new report says New England could see rolling power blackouts within a matter of years without more stable fuel supplies.

ISO-New England is an independent nonprofit that manages the six-state power grid. The group studied how fuel supply and demand might play out in those states in the hypothetical winter of 2024 to 2025.

Read the report here.

New England Power Supply, Prices Stable Despite Cold Snap

By Jan 2, 2018
via NEPGA

New England's electrical grid is working overtime to keep up with power demand during this record cold spell – but analysts say recent upgrades to the system's safety net are paying off.

Dan Dolan is president of the New England Power Generators Association. He says his members learned their lesson from 2014's Polar Vortex, when fuel prices spiked as power suppliers scrambled to meet demand.