Nearly A Quarter of Nursing Homes in N.H. Impacted By Coronavirus

The coronavirus has infected residents in nearly a quarter of all nursing homes in New Hampshire since the beginning of the outbreak, according to newly released data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The new numbers, which only account for the state’s 74 nursing homes and not other types of long-term care facilities, also show many nursing homes are still struggling to acquire enough PPE.

Sign up for NHPR's email newsletter for more coronavirus news in New Hampshire.

In New Hampshire, 17 nursing homes report having had at least one case of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and 10 facilities report at least one COVID-19 death.

Of those facilities with at least one COVID-19 case, only about half report having a week’s supply of N-95 masks, and less than a third say they have enough medical gowns for one week.

Across all nursing homes in the state, only about half said they have medical gowns to last a single week.

The federal government recently began requiring nursing homes across the country to report data related to the COVID-19 pandemic on a weekly basis.