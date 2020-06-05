Nearly A Quarter of Nursing Homes in N.H. Impacted By Coronavirus

By 1 hour ago

COVID-19 has largely affected nursing homes and long-term care centers in New Hampshire since the outbreak began. At Hillsborough County Nursing Home - a banner thanks health care workers.
Credit Casey McDermott / NHPR

The coronavirus has infected residents in nearly a quarter of all nursing homes in New Hampshire since the beginning of the outbreak, according to newly released data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The new numbers, which only account for the state’s 74 nursing homes and not other types of long-term care facilities, also show many nursing homes are still struggling to acquire enough PPE.

Sign up for NHPR's email newsletter for more coronavirus news in New Hampshire.

In New Hampshire, 17 nursing homes report having had at least one case of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and 10 facilities report at least one COVID-19 death.

Of those facilities with at least one COVID-19 case, only about half report having a week’s supply of N-95 masks, and less than a third say they have enough medical gowns for one week.

Across all nursing homes in the state, only about half said they have medical gowns to last a single week.

The federal government recently began requiring nursing homes across the country to report data related to the COVID-19 pandemic on a weekly basis.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: N.H. to Allow Weddings, Indoor Dining on June 15; Attractions, Beaches Now Open

By 2 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

Sununu Scraps Anti-Sunbathing Restrictions; Rally Planned For Hampton Beach

By 3 hours ago
Todd Bookman/NHPR

After his initial restrictions were in place for less than a week, Gov. Chris Sununu is altering the rules for beach access in New Hampshire.

Effective immediately, beaches in the state are open for all activities, including sunbathing. The initial guidelines, which went into effect on Monday, only allowed exercise activities on the sand, such as running or walking, along with swimming and surfing.