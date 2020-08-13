Multiple Students Bound For N.H. Colleges Test Positive For COVID-19

The state says multiple college students have tested positive for coronavirus at home before returning to campuses in New Hampshire.

State health commissioner Lori Shibinette says it's a success for the state's pre-arrival testing requirements for returning students. She did not disclose how many students have tested positive before returning. She says some are in other states, and some are in New Hampshire.

"We never like to say a positive case is a good thing, but if I were to say something is a catch, it is finding a positive person before they get on campus. That is definitely a good catch."

For students to be allowed back on college campuses, they must show a negative COVID-19 test result prior to arrival.

Those that do test positive must be symptom-free and ten days past the first day of their symptoms before arriving on campus.