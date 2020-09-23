Long-Term Care Facilities Prepare for New Reopening Guidelines

New Hampshire's high death rate from COVID-19 in elder-care facilities has exposed gaps in protective gear, testing, and staffing. Improvements have come in some areas but challenges remain, Meanwhile, both the state and federal government recently issued new visitation guidelines to help ease the severe mental and physical health effects of isolation. We'll examine how these facilities are preparing for this change.

Airdate: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

GUESTS:

Melissa St. Cyr - Chief Legal Officer for the New Hampshire Dept. of Health and Human Services. She also worked for many years as a nursing-home administrator before becoming a lawyer.

Also joining us:

Judith Joy - Statewide coordinator for the Covid Alliance Senior Support Team of New Hampshire, a volunteer group that was formed in April to help support long-term care facilities during the pandemic. She is also a licensed registered nurse and served as a medical/surgical nurse in the Army.

See state guidelines for phased re-opening of long-term care facilities. See federal guidelines, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.