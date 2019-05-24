Local Journalists Face Layoffs At Seacoast Media Group

Seacoast Media Group, which publishes the Portsmouth Herald and Foster’s Daily Democrat newspapers, is laying off an unknown number of staff members, the result of what it’s parent company GateHouse Media calls a “restructuring.”

The layoffs are part of wider cost cutting measures announced this week by GateHouse, which owns local newspapers across the country.

“We still have a very strong team of reporters, photographers and editors who will continue to provide top quality coverage of the Seacoast region,” said Howard Altschiller, Seacoast Media’s executive editor.

“The difference going forward is we're going to have to be more strategic in what we cover and how we cover it. Our editorial team met this morning and there's no question in my mind about our commitment to doing the best local journalism possible, which is vital to the communities we serve.”

Altschiller says he isn’t allowed to disclose how many staff members were let go. He says he isn’t aware of any plans for additional layoffs.

Local newspapers across New Hampshire are struggling under increased financial pressure caused by a rapidly changing media landscape.

Along with the Herald, Seacoast Media also publishes the Exeter News-Letter and Hampton Union in New Hampshire, and operates the seacoastonline.com news site.