 Listen To The Podcast "Document: Supervision" | New Hampshire Public Radio

Listen To The Podcast "Document: Supervision"

By Sara Plourde 5 hours ago
  • Sara Plourde, NHPR

Listen to all podcast episodes of Supervision below, or to subscribe on your favorite podcast app, scroll below the players for links. Click here for more on the project.

Read: A Note from the Supervision Editorial Team

Episode 1: Emily meets Josh, a 39-year-old who is about to get out of prison. “I’m nervous about this whole parole thing,” he says. “Are they just waiting for me to hang myself?”

Episode 2: Josh gets out of prison, Emily tags along. Neither of them know what they’ve gotten themselves into, or could have predicted what happens next.

Episode 3: Emily loses Josh (twice) and Josh walks a tightrope between prison and poverty.

Episode 4: Josh gets involved in a risky business and Emily grasps for answers when the story takes a fateful turn.

Episode 5: After putting Josh’s story down for two years, Emily gets a tip that upends…just about everything.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Google Podcasts | PocketCasts

If you want NHPR to make more work like this, consider making a donation to the station. The amount is up to you, but every contribution really makes a difference. Make a gift here.

Tags: 
Supervision Podcast
Document

Related Content

Listen To The Podcast 'Document: The List'

By Sara Plourde Oct 26, 2020
Police car at night with out of focus lights in the background, The List title in white on top
Sara Plourde, NHPR

Listen to all podcast episodes of The List below, or to subscribe on your favorite podcast app, scroll below the players for links. Click here for more on the project

Note: this post was updated on Nov. 2 with a series update.

Inside New Hampshire's Secret List of Troubled Cops

By Oct 23, 2020
Police car at night with out of focus lights in the background, The List title in white on top
Sara Plourde, NHPR

In her more than 30 years as a reporter in New Hampshire, Nancy West has earned a reputation: Blunt. Curmudgeonly. Unyielding.

At press conferences, West is often the one to insist that public officials stay for one more question. She’ll pursue the kind of needling line of inquiry that raises the temperature in the room for everyone. Public officials and press officers often know her by name, and, by now, they’re not afraid to ask her to tone it down.