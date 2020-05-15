Lawsuit Challenging N.H. Stay-at-Home Order to Get Court Hearing

Gov. Chris Sununu's extended stay-at-home order is in effect in New Hampshire until May 31. Message board in Portsmouth's Market Square earlier this spring.
A new lawsuit seeking to end New Hampshire's stay-at-home order will get a hearing in Superior Court.

The suit comes from Mary Rivard, who owns a hair salon in New London. Her complaint is against Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent declaration extending the stay-at-home order while allowing some businesses to reopen under new parameters.

Rivard says the guidelines for hair salons are illogical, too strict and could put her out of business. She says Sununu’s decrees violate her rights and exceed his authority, in part because, she says, the state is not in a true emergency due to the coronavirus.

Rivard wants damages and an emergency injunction to end the extended stay-at-home order.

This week, a Merrimack County Superior Court judge ordered a hearing scheduled in the case. The same court declined to hear – and then dismissed – a similar complaint against the state’s initial stay-at-home order in late March.

Coronavirus Coverage

