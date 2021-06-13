Laura Knoy Reflects On 25 Years Of The Exchange

On Monday, Laura Knoy will sit on the other side of the mic, as Peter Biello interviews her about her 25 years as host of the Exchange. We'll discuss the show's origins, moments that have stood out over the years, and hear her observations on how New Hampshire has changed. What are some of your favorite discussions or moments on the Exchange? Email exchange@nhpr.org or leave a voice memo at 800-892-6477.

Air date: Monday, June 14, 2021.

Laura Knoy helped start the Exchange in 1995, with the first official show airing on October 9, with the subject, "The History and Future of the New Hampshire GOP."

Over the years, Laura has interviewed politican candidates, including future presidents and their opponents, N.H. governors, and U.S. senators and congresspeople. She hosted the state's First in the Nation presidential primaries, and other live coverage of state political events.

Laura also interviewed thousands of people across New Hampshire over the years on nearly every subject, from state politicians to new immigrants to healthcare workers. She talked to local authors, first responders, working parents, and those in recovery. She hosted live events around the state that focused on subjects important to residents, from education funding to the opioid crisis to outdoor recreation and tourism.

In the next part of her career in New Hampshire, Laura will continue to host events around the state, explore new opportunities for her writing, speaking, and interviewing talents, and is working on a novel.

This show was produced, with great honor, by Christina Phillips.