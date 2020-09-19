Kamala Harris And Her Husband Make Stop Outside The Supreme Court

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, stopped outside the Supreme Court Saturday morning, following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Justice Ginsburg was a titan—a relentless defender of justice and a legal mind for the ages," Harris said in a tweet. "The stakes of this election couldn't be higher. Millions of Americans are counting on us to win and protect the Supreme Court—for their health, for their families, and for their rights."

Harris, of course, is not only Joe Biden's running mate; she's also a California senator who serves on the Judiciary Committee, which would consider a new nominee, should President Trump put one forward.

