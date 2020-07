New Hampshire Fish and Game officers say a 55-year-old hiker on a mountain trail in New Hampshire has died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officers said the man, from Concord, Massachusetts, had collapsed while hiking the Welch and Dickey Trail in Thornton on Tuesday.

People with him and a passer-by who was a medical professional immediately started CPR, and first responders assisted. But they were not successful.

The man’s name has not been released.