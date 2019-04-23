Harris Calls for Action on Gun Violence: 'We Are Not Waiting For Another Tragedy'

Sen. Kamala Harris during a campaign event in Keene, N.H.
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

During a stop in Keene on Tuesday, Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris laid out a plan she says will reduce gun violence in America.

The California senator told a crowd at Keene State College that if elected, she would give Congress 100 days to enact “reasonable gun safety laws.” Without action, she would seek to use executive powers.

“This is a serious matter in our country, and we need leaders to lead,” said Harris. “And they have failed to have the courage, because let’s be clear on this: we are not waiting for another tragedy. We have seen the worst of tragedies.”

Harris’s gun proposals include “near universal” background checks, which would require anyone who sells more than five firearms a year to run checks on all gun sales. She’s backing a ban on the sale of “assault weapons.”

Speaking to an overflow crowd in the college’s student center, Harris also laid out her plans for a tax cut for households earning less than $100,000 annually, and a reversal of the GOP-backed 2017 tax overhaul.

Harris, a former prosecutor and California Attorney General, also said the U.S. needs a more “muscular diplomacy” policy on the world’s stage, and criticized President Trump’s “foreign policy by tweet” approach.

Tags: 
Kamala Harris
2020 Primary
Democrats
Keene

