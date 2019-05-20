Hampton Schools To Hold Another Forum After Racial Bullying Complaints

The school district in Hampton will hold a listening session about diversity Monday night, after allegations of racist bullying in an elementary school.

The district says it planned the event “to discuss diversity issues that impact our community.”

It comes after the parents of a black third-grader criticized administrators for their handling of more than two years of reported bullying.

The parents say the school district didn’t follow proper rules to stop their daughter from being harassed for her race.

They transferred her to a private school in Massachusetts in March. The district has since declined the family's request for tuition reimbursement.

Monday’s public listening session is at 6:30 p.m. in the Hobbs House in downtown Hampton. It'll be mediated by local clergy.

The format is similar to an ongoing series of forums held by the governor’s council on diversity. And it will resemble meetings held in other New Hampshire school districts that have struggled with issues of prejudice in recent years.