 Gov. Sununu Signs Bill Cementing COVID-19 Telemedicine Rules Into State Law | New Hampshire Public Radio

Gov. Sununu Signs Bill Cementing COVID-19 Telemedicine Rules Into State Law

By 1 hour ago

Credit PEXELS

Governor Chris Sununu has signed a bill that makes permanent some parts of the expanded telehealth system put in place for COVID-19.

The bill requires equal insurance coverage for medical visits done remotely and in person, including for Medicaid users.

It also adds parameters for telehealth to state law, including spelling out where and how treatment can be given and received. 

Groups and advocates that joined a new state Health Care Consumers & Providers COVID-19 Coalition say the pandemic has jumpstarted a telemedicine system that's long overdue in New Hampshire.

“[I]t is clear telehealth has been a bright spot among a sea of change and is a tool that should become a standard element available for those who can benefit from it,” the coalition wrote in its comments on the bill this week.

They praised the bill's signing Wednesday, saying it'll increase patient access to care – especially for much-needed behavioral health services.

Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare

