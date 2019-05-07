Georgia's Governor Signs 'Fetal Heartbeat' Abortion Law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the controversial Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act on Tuesday, banning abortions in the state as soon as a heartbeat is detectable, which typically occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Lawmakers approved the bill in March and the law is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. It significantly decreases the period of time for a woman to have an abortion in the state, currently set at 20 weeks.

The legislation allows for some exceptions, including in cases of rape or incest if a woman files a police report, or when the life of the pregnant woman is threatened. A woman can also have an abortion if her pregnancy is deemed "medically futile."

The final approval by Kemp is a fulfillment of campaign promises the Republican governor made to supporters last year. It is also part of a larger national movement in which several conservative state legislatures are crafting bills to limit the procedure to the earliest stages of pregnancy.

Supporters hope the law triggers a U.S. Supreme Court battle over its constitutionality, ultimately overturning protections laid out in Row v. Wade.

Republican governors in Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky have recently signed similar laws, though legal challenges have put the legislation in the latter two states on hold.

Abortion rights supporters object to such "fetal heartbeat" laws, saying many women don't realize they're pregnant at the six-week mark.

"Georgia can't afford to go backwards on women's health and rights," Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement Monday. "We will act to block this assault on women's health, rights, and self-determination."

Reporter Sam Whitehead from member station WABE contributed to this story.

