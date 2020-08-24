 Former Phillips Exeter Teacher Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges | New Hampshire Public Radio

Former Phillips Exeter Teacher Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

Szczesny Kaminski, former Phillips Exeter Academy math professor, was arrested on Monday.
A former Phillips Exeter Academy teacher is in custody, accused of sexually assaulting a student at the prestigious boarding school multiple times between 2013 and 2015.

Szczesny Kaminski is facing three counts of felonious sexual assault for alledgedly assaulting a student during their freshman and sophomore years on campus, according to the Rockingham County Attorney’s office.

Exeter police originally investigated the complaint in 2016, but didn’t bring charges at that time. According to school officials, Kaminski remained on faculty but was given “written notice that certain actions would result in his termination.”

School officials say new information surfaced earlier this year leading to Kaminski’s firing after twenty years in the math department. The school says it did not publicize his termination at law enforcement’s request.

Kaminski remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Superior Court. 

According to a 2017 profile in the school’s newspaper, Kaminski served as an advisor to the school’s opera and frisbee clubs.

In an email to parents and faculty sent Monday afternoon, the school says it is prepared to provide support and resources to anyone harmed by sexual misconduct.

In 2018, Phillips Exeter released the results of an investigation into decades of sexual misconduct allegations by adults against students. School leadership issued an apology and pledged to provide a “safer future” to students.

