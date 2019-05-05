NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of Mon. 05/06/19

MUSIC EVENTS

Every Sunday

>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Open Mic hosted by Aaron Tornberg at The Hearing Room ~ 119 Chelmsford Street, Lowell MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.hearingroom.net/calendar/

>>>Anglo-Celtic Traditional Session (participatory) at The Press Room ~ 77 Daniel St, Portsmouth NH ~ 2-5pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/ tel:603.431.5186

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at Main Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/ (February 3, 2019 only: at Frogg Brewing, 108 Main St.)



>>>Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 3pm ~ 802-254-2553 amandawitman@gmail.com

Second Sunday of each month

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Temple Town Hall ~ Temple NH ~ 2-5pm ~ deka@iglide.net (contact hosts for details)

Every Monday

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

First and Third Mondays

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553 jrbenjamin@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/mcneillsbluegrass/

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

>>>Irish Session at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Fourth Tuesdays

>>>Slow Jam (preparation for Irish Session) at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 6pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Second Wednesdays

>>>Irish Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

First and Third Wednesdays

>>>Open Mic at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

>>>Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

First Friday of every month

>>>DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org http://www.dublincommunitycenter.org/

First Friday of each month

>>>Wilton Folk Cafe at Wilton Public Library ~ doors 7pm, show 7:30pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp performer consideration: strumma@aol.com 603-654-2581

Second Friday of each month

>>>Sunapee Coffee House Open Mic at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Meeting House Stage Open Mic at Rindge Meeting House ~ 8 Payson Hill Rd., Rindge NH ~ 7pm ~ http://meetinghousestage.com/

Third Friday of Every month

Living Room Coffee House at UCC Church ~ Mason NH ~ doors 6:30pm performances 7pm https://thelivingroomcoffeehouse.wordpress.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

First Saturdays

>>>Hancock Cabaret ~ 27 Depot Road, Hancock, New Hampshire 03449 ~ 8pm ~ 508-641-0076 hancockdepotcabaret@yahoo.com

Second Saturdays

>>>Pub Sing at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553

Etc. :

A Plethora of Maine Dance and Music Events: https://deffa.org/events/

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Portsmouth Country Club http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html 12:30 p.m. http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/@

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

>>>The Arcadian Wild at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com

>>>Che Appalache (Appalachian music from Argentina) at Boothbay Opera House ~ Boothbay ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/the-last-waltz-performed-by-bob-colwell-friends/

>>>Ken and Brad Kolodner at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Rose Cousins at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

>>>Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers (Blues) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Pete Seeger’s 100th Birthday (Charlie King, Sally Rogers, Annie Patterson, Peter Blood) at Concord UU Church ~ 274 Pleasant Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/petes-100th-concord-nh mfogarty@afsc.org 603-224-2407

>>>Katie Dobbins at River Styx Brewing ~

166 Boulder Dr, Fitchburg, MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.katiedobbinsmusic.com/

>>>Chris Smither at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Porch Party Mamas at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.porchpartymamas.com/

Saturday, May 11, 2019

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Callaghan at Boothbay Opera House ~ Boothbay ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/event/callaghan/ https://callaghansongs.com/live

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Norwich Farmers’ Market ~ Norwich VT ~ 10am ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>The Mammals at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Cosy Sheridan with Julie Snow at Deb’s House Concerts ~ Harrisville, NH ~ potluck 6pm, show 7pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>The Big Takeover (Reggae) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Pete Seeger’s 100th Birthday (Charlie King, The RIX) at Middlebury United Methodist Church ~ 43 North Pleasant Street, Middlebury, VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/petes-100th-middlebury prbaker@sover.net

>>>Decatur Creek at Dunbarton Arts on the Common ~ Dunbarton NH ~ 10am-noon ~ http://dunbartonartsonthecommon/ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Blackjack Crossing with the Cold River Ranters at Mole Hill Theater ~ Alstead NH ~ 7-11pm. ~ 603-313-8349 Bjxbeny@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/Blackjackcrossing/

Sunday, May 12, 2019

>>>Decatur Creek with Nick Badarracco at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Pete Seeger’s 100th Birthday (Sally Rogers, Annie Patterson, Peter Blood, Emma’s Revolution, Peter Siegel) at All Souls’ Church ~ 29 South Street, West Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ~ http://www.riseupandsing.org/Pete100th/

Monday, May 13, 2019

>>>Snughouse at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

>>>Leo Kottke at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

>>>Leo Kottke at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Deadgrass with Mamma’s Marmalade (Bluegrass) at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

Thursday, May 16, 2019

>>>Pat Metheny (Jazz guitar) at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

>>>Leo Kottke at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Hungrytown at The Kelley Library ~ 234 Main St. Salem NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-898-7064 http://www.kelleylibrary.org http://hungrytown.net/

>>>Ben Mackin at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

>>>Gurf Morlix at Windham Ballroom ~ 40 The Square, Bellows Falls VT ~ 8-10pm ~ http://popolomeanspeople.com

Friday, May 17, 2019

>>>Ruth Moody Band (of the Wailin’ Jennys) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Andrew Finn Magill at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Matt & Shannon Heaton at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>These Wild Plains with Mama Ain’t Dead with These Wild at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 5pm ~ http://mamaaintdead.com/ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Dan and Claudia Zanes at Kickoff concert for Children in the Arts Fair, Peterborough Town House ~ Peterborough NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.childrenandthearts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/children-arts-festival-2019/ ~ (more music and dance will be part of the festival on Sat, May 18 9am-3pm)

>>>River Sister at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Saturday, May 18, 2019

>>>Maria Dunn at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://mariadunn.com/

>>>Jarlath Henderson (BBC Young Folk Winner) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Joe Jencks and Alice Howe at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Decatur Creek at Farmers Market of Keene ~ Gilbo Ave. (across from Lindy’s Diner) Keene NH ~ 9am ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>The Fire and the Ecstasy: The Music of Hildegard of Bingen at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

>>>Lula Wiles at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://lulawiles.com/

>>>Gordon Lightfoot at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Darlingside at Exeter Town Hall Theater ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

>>>Exeter Arts & Music Fest (multi-genre festival) ~ Exeter NH ~ 10am - 5pm ~ http://www.TeamExeter.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/400887557011184/

>>>World Fiddle Day at Fruitlands Museum ~ Harvard MA ~ 12 noon – 4pm ~ http://www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do/metro-west/event-45832.html 978.241.7356

dfennema@thetrustees.org ~ Guided jam sessions in various traditional styles. Players of acoustic instruments are encouraged to participate. The jams are offered at two levels: 1. Advanced-Beginner/Low-intermediate and 2. High-Intermediate range. Advanced players are welcome to join either group as a supporter or join a jam to learn a less familiar style. Jam leaders: Alan Kaufman, Paul Harty, Dave Fox, Dave Sibel, Ralph DeFlorio

>>>Ameranouche (Gypsy Jazz) at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Cormac McCarthy at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

Sunday, May 19, 2019

>>>Three Women and the Truth (Alt-Folk Super-Group) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>The Brigadoons at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>Pete Seeger’s 100th Birthday (Annie Patterson, Peter Blood, Emma’s Revolution) at First Parish in Portland ~ 425 Congress Street, Portland Maine ~ 7pm ~ https://www.riseupandsing.org/events/petes-100th-portland-me dianedicranian@gmail.com

>>>Katie Dobbins at Schodac’s Coffee and Tea ~

Warner NH ~ 1pm ~ https://www.katiedobbinsmusic.com/

>>>Lula Wiles at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://www.lulawiles.com/

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27, 2019 [Memorial Day Weekend]

>>>Passim Campfire Festival Club Passim, Cambridge MA

https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/campfire-festival/

Performers include: Andrew VanNorstrand, Hank Wonder, Stace Brandt, MacKenzie Shivers, Ben Higginbotham, Ghost Grl, Miriam, Emma June Band, Corey Laitman Trio, Strangers by Accident, Erin Bonnie & the Black Caps, Black Cat Harriet, Prateek, Quinn Harley, Saffron A, Katie Matzell, Liv Greene and Jack Schneider, The Rough & Tumble, Louis Apollon, Betsy Phillips, Lisa Bastoni, Ella McDonald, Hannah Siglin, Seamus Galligan, Rose Polenzani, Workman Song,Chris OBrien, Tina and Her Pony, Jakals, Kemp Harris, Liv Greene, Sarah Grella, Jobi Riccio, Sadie Gustafson-Zook, Charlie Ryan, Sara Gougeon, Nathan Roy, Tory Silver, Abigail Dowd, Eavesdrop, Wandering Laughter, Noelle Micarelli, Alex Fam, Molly Pinto Madigan, Dave Richardson, Zeichner Trio, Kalyna Rakel, Sarah Grella, Lay Low Moon, Jeff Butcher, Dalia & the Big Violin, Zak Trojano, Lloyd Thayer, Rob Siegel, Tom Smith, Kimaya Diggs, Kate Klim, Naomi Sommers, John Cathal O’Brien, Lindsay Foote, Big Fuzzy, Liz Bills, Kara McKee, Olivia Frances, Teghan Devon, The Moon Shells, Alan Williams, Matt Minigell, Nick Russell, Clint Alphin, The Star Sisters, Beane, Lindsay Straw & Jordan Santiago, Kalliope Jones, The 94s, Hawthorn, Naomi Westwater, Eliza Edens, Alisa Amador, Olivia Barton.

Friday, May 24, 2019

>>>Jordan T-W Trio at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ https://www.jordantwmusic.com/

>>>The Hollands at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Judy Collins at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday, May 25, 2019

>>>Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Jonatha Brooke at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Ross Daly & Kelly Toma with John Hughes at Riverwalk Cafe ~ 35 Railroad Square, Nashua ~ 8pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/upcomingshows 603-578-0200

>>>Henry Jamison and Saint Sister at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Tracy Grammer with Jim Henry at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

>>>Amy Ray (formerly of Indigo Girls) Band (multi-genre) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, May 30, 2019

>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>The Hardtacks at Global Banjar at Kimball Library ~ Atkinson, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, May 31, 2019

>>>Phoebe Legere at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, June 1, 2019

>>>Debra Cowan (Women and the Sea) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture ~ 19 Grove St. PO Box 58, Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://monadnockcenter.org/ 603-924-3235

>>>Arlo Guthrie at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>The Wailers with Congo Sanchez and Joe Sambo (Reggae) at Marty’s Driving Range ~ Route 124, Mason NH ~ 5pm ~ 603-878-1324 http://thedrivingrange.net/

>>>Lissa Schneckenberger at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>An Evening of Blue (Joni Mitchell music) at Court Street Arts ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7-9pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/workshops

>>>Windborne at Stone Church Arts ~ 20 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.windbornesingers.com/events/ http://www.windbornesingers.com/events/stone-church-arts/

Sunday, June 2, 2019

>>>Ellis Paul with Seth Glier and Abbie Gardner at The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor ~ 86 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7

>>>Ellis Paul with Seth Glier and Abbie Gardner at The Opera House at 2019 Roots on the Rocks~ Monhegan House, Monhegan Island, ME ~ 7pm ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/

Wednesday, June 5 through Sunday, June 9, 2019

>>>The Thing In The Spring ~ Peterborough NH ~ https://www.thethinginthespring.com/schedule/ ~ Multi-genre festival; performers include Suzzy and Lucy Wainwright Roche, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Monadnock Area Justice Choir, Sweater Mouth, and many more!

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

>>>Eilen Jewell with Zak Trojano at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Hungrytown at The Jericho Town Library ~ Jericho VT ~ 4pm ~ 802-899-4686 https://www.jerichotownlibraryvt.org http://hungrytown.net/

Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, 2019

>>>Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival ~ LaFargeville, NY ~ http://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival.html ~ lineup includes: Ralph Stanley II, Edgar Loudermilk, Zink and Company, Dreamcatcher, Gone Fishin, Serene Green, and more.

>>>Sea Music Festival Mystic, Connecticut

http://www.mysticseaport.org/event/sea-music-festival/

Performers include: Celeste Bernardo – MA, Jerry Bryant – MA, Marc Bernier – RI, Ellen Cohn – CT, John Conolly w/ Janie Meneely & Rob Van Sante – England and MD, Stuart Frank and Mary Malloy – MA, Georgia Sea Island Singers – Ron & Natalie Daise – GA, Glenn Grasso – NY, Martin & Philip Hugill – England, The Johnson Girls – NY & CT, Peter Kasin & Richard Adrianowitz – CA, Lynz Morahn – CT, Dave Peloquin – ME, William Pint & Felicia Dale – WA, John Roberts with Deb Cowan – NY & MA, The Rum Soaked Crooks – Tom Goux & Jacek Sulanowski w/ Dan Lanier – MA, Ken Sweeney – CT, The Swiss Mariners – Switzerland, Carl Thornton – VT, Bob Walser – MN, Jeff Warner – NH 3 Ravens (Max Cohen, Lui Collins & Donna Hébert) – Massachusetts, Steve Turner – England, The Vox Hunters (Armand Aromin & Ben Gagliardi) – Rhode Island, Dan Zanes – New York City

Thursday, June 6, 2019

>>>Hungrytown at The Bixby Memorial Free Library ~ Vergennes VT ~ 6pm ~ 802-877-2211 http://bixbylibrary.org http://hungrytown.net/

Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9, 2019

>>>Roots on the River Festival ~ Bellows Falls, Vermont ~ http://www.vermontfestivalsllc.com ~ Performers include: Hayley Reardon, Brock Zeman, Eilen Jewell, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, The Bottle Rockets, Sarah Borges, James McMurtry, The Meadows Brothers, Nobody's Girl, Joe Crookston, Sean Rowe, Heather Maloney, Birds of Chicago, Roger Marin, Hayes Carll, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, and many more.

Friday, June 7, 2019

>>>Julie Snow at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/

>>>Ellis Paul, Seth Glier, and Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at Fitzwilliam Inn ~ Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ~ http://mamaaintdead.com/

>>>Pine Hill Singers (Choral) at Court Street Arts ~ Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/workshops

>>>John Sebastian with Paul Rishell and Annie Raines at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Saturday, June 8, 2019

>>>Jonathan Edwards at Redfern Performance Center, Keene State College ~ Keene NH ~ 7:00pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/

>>>Sarah Blacker at Brandon Music ~ Brandon VT ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html http://www.sarahblacker.com/

>>>Terrapin (Grateful Dead Cover Band) at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>Katie Dobbins at River Styx Brewing ~

166 Boulder Dr, Fitchburg, MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.katiedobbinsmusic.com/

>>>Jason Anick Trio (Acoustic Gypsy Jazz) at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ www.jasonanick.com

>>>Windborne at Mount Toby Friends Meeting House ~ 194 Long Plain Road, Leverett MA ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.windbornesingers.com/events/ mounttobyconcerts@justiceandpeace.net https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/2018/12/21/windborne-saturday-january-19-730-pm-mount-toby-concerts-194-long-plain-rd-rt-63-leverett-ma-stunningly-powerful-vocal-harmony-floods-the-room-as-t/

Sunday, June 9, 2019

>>>>>>Carbon Leaf at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Jake Shimabukuro at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Bovine Social Club (Tom Waits poetry and song) at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16, 2019

>>>Mountain Jam 2019 Hunter Mountain, New York

http://mountainjam.com/

Multi-genre festival. Performers include: Willie Nelson and Family, Phil Lesh and Friends, Government Mule, The Avett Brothers, The Revivalists, Joe Russo Almost Dead, Dispatch, Alison Krauss, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Twiddle, Toots and The Maytals, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Mandolin Orange, Karl Densons Tiny Universe, Sister Sparrow and the Dirty Birds, Amy Helm, The Allman Betts Band, Marco Benevento, Andy Frasco and The U.N., The Dustbowl Revival, The Nude Party, Tyler Ramsey, Particle Kid, Mo Lowda and The Humble, The National Reserve, Scott Sharrard, Brandon Taz Niederauer, Consider The Source, Michael Glabicki, Mikaela Davis, Hollis Brown, Sean Rowe, Wild Adriatic, Little Days, Balkun Brothers, The Big Takeover, Stephen Lewis and The Big Band of Fun, Bellas Bartok, Adam Ezra Group, Aubrey Haddard, Sweet Marie, Los Coast, Laura Stevenson, The Rock Academy, Ratboy Jr.Elijah Wolf, The Restless Age and many more

Friday, June 14, 2019

>>>Scott Ainslie at Deb's House Concerts ~ Chesham NH ~ potluck 6pm concert 7pm ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/deb/debs-chesham-house-concerts 603.827.2905

June 15-16, 2019

>>>Clearwater Festival Croton-on-Hudson, New York

http://www.clearwaterfestival.org/

Performers include: Ani DiFranco, Railroad Earth, The Wailers, Tom Paxton and The DonJuans, Leslie Mendelson, Tom Chapin, Joel Rafael, The Mammals, David Amram, Guy Davis, Josh White Jr, Antigone Rising, Scott Sharrard, Roger Street Friedman, Los Cintron, Matt Pless, Joanie Leeds, Kristen Graves, Thom Chacon, Vance Gilbert, Cliff Eberhardt and more.

Saturday, June 15, 2019

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at McLane Center ~ New Hampshire Audubon Center, Concord NH ~ 10am ~ http://www.nhaudubon.org/calendar/ http://greenheronmusic.com/

>>>Keb’Mo’ (solo performance, blues) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, June 15 through Monday, June 16, 2019

Sunday, June 16, 2019

>>>Grant Peeples with Ezra Veitch at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

>>>Senie Hunt wth Youngest Sun at Aldworth Manor ~ Harrisville NH ~ gates open 3pm, music starts 3:30 ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2270528479872142/ http://thealdworthmanor.com/

June 20-23, 2019

>>>Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival ~ Litchfield, Maine ~ http://www.blisteredfingers.com ~ lineup includes: The Gibson Brothers (NY), Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA), The Little Roy & Lizzy Show (GA), The Baker Family (MO), Dave Adkins Band (KY), Zink & Company (MA), The Kevin Prater Band (KY), Dreamcatcher (TN), Blistered Fingers (ME) , and more.

Friday, June 21, 2019

>>>Lara Herscovitch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Lula Wiles with Susie Burke and David Surette at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>End of America at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7-10pm ~ www.stage33live.com

Saturday, June 22, 2019

>>>Amy Helm at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2019

>>>The Acadia Trad Festival Bar Harbor, Maine

http://www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/

Performers include: There are many headliners plus students from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. Also: Contra Dance and Cape Breton Dances.

Sunday, June 23, 2019

>>>>>>Noel Paul Stookey at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Loudon Wainwright III, Suzzy Roche, Lucy Wainwright Roche at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

June 26-30, 2019

>>>Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival ~ Turnbridge VT ~ http://jennybrookfestival.com/ ~ Performers include: The Earls of Leicester, The Gibson Brothers, Nothin Fancy, Po Ramblin Boys, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Lonely Heartstring Band, Malpass Brothers, Larry Stephenson Band, Carolina Blue, Feinberg Brothers, Zink & Company,, and more.

Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30, 2019

>>>Old Songs Festival Altamont, New York

http://oldsongs.org

Performers include: Emmas Revolution, Bill Staines, Sharon Katz and The Peace Train, John McCutcheon, Mary Flower, Bruce Molsky, Archie Fisher, Tommy Sands, Rob van Sante and John Connolly, Beppe Gambetta, Bon Débarras, Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy, Poor Man’s Gambit, The Vox Hunters, Musique à bouches, Cathy Barton and Dave Para, Sam Gleaves, Deborah Payne and Hasee Ciaccio, Magpie, Lil Rev, Charm City Junction and Footworks, Ken and Brad Kolodner Trio, Mulebone, Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen, Clare Horgan and Matt Diaz, Pete’s Posse, Tui (Jake Blount and Libby Weitnauer), Heather Wood, Bill Destler and Rebecca Johnson, John Roberts, Deb Cowan, Fennig’s All Stars, Janine Smith, Ron Blechner, Stefan Amidon, Bill Jones, John Dickson, The Great Groove Band, Ron Gordon, Jake Thomas, and Roger the Jester!and MORE!

Friday, June 28, 2019

>>>Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Iris DeMent at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Blues Prophets at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday, June 29, 2019

>>>Honeysuckle with Sam Moss at One Longfellow (State Theatre) ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday, June 30, 2019

>>>Hungrytown at Westford Summer Concert Series ~ Westford VT ~ 7pm ~ http://hungrytown.net/

Thursday, July 4, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks present American Civil War Through Folk Songat Weeks State Park ~ Atkinson, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, July 5, 2019

>>>Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Buck Meek (of Big Thief) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday, July 6 through Sunday, July 7, 2019

>>>The New Bedford Folk Festival ~ New Bedford, Massachusetts ~ http://newbedfordfolkfestival.org ~ Performers include: Anne Hills, Art Tebbetts, Beaucoup Blue, Bourque Émissaires, Bill Jones, Bon Débarras, Bua, Chris Pahud, Chris Smither, Dan Plews, Dar Williams, David Jacobs-Strain, Diana Jones, Don White, Gerry Colvin Trio, Guy Davis, Kevin Doyle, Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, Livio Guardi, Liz Stringer, Low Lily, Matt Watroba, Mike Laureanno, Molsky’s Mountain Drifters, Pamela Means, Radoslav Lorković, Raymond Gonzalez, Rosi and Brian Amador, Ryan McKasson and Eric McDonald with Jeremiah McLane, Seth Glier, Susan Werner, The Kennedys, The Nields, Zoë Lewis, Back Porch, Barbara Phaneuf, Charlie Cover, Chuck Williams, Dori Rubbicco, Fourteen Strings, Golden Lane, Grace Morrison, Joanne Doherty, MaryBeth Soares & Dave Pereira, Matt Borrello, Molly O’Leary, New Bedford Harbor Sea Chantey Chorus, Putnam Murdock, Richard D. Lewis, Sacred Harp with The Beans, Sally Racket, Sarah Donner, The Jethros, and more.

Saturday, July 6, 2019

>>>Don Campbell at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3819620

>>>Bill and the Belles (old-time country) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Sunday, July 7 through Friday, July 12, 2019

>>>Windborne, Sam Reider and the Human Hands, Rick Palieri, Bon Debarras, John Gailmor, The Small Glories, Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio, Matt Flinner Trio, OKAN, Lowdown Brass Band and many more! at Middlebury Festival on the Green ~ 7pm ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ http://www.windbornesingers.com/events/middlebury-festival-on-the-green/

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2109

>>>Busy Bird Bluegrass Festival ~ 231 Ketchumville Rd., Berkshire, NY ~ http://www.busybirdbluegrass.com/ ~ lineup includes: Newtown, Jakobs Ferry Stragglers, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Carolina Blue, Fireside Collective, Hillbilly Gypsies, Mama Corn, Lonesome Road Ramblers, Jersey Corn Pickers, Melanie and the Boys, Gospel Way, Terry and the Busy Birds, Milkweed, Gerry Jarcia Band, Jess Novak-Gene Hummel, Slewfoot, Rebecca Colleen, Bug Tussle, Matthews Family Tradition, and more.

>>>Basin Bluegrass Festival ~ Brandon VT ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ lineup includes: Redwood Hill – CT,Danny Paisley and Southern Grass – PA, Cedar Ridge -NY, Dave Nichols and Spare Change -NY, Seth Sawyer Band -VT, Canaan’s Land – PA, Zink & Company -MA, The Kevin Prater Band – KY, Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome – VA, Edgar Loudermilk Band – GA, Smokey Greene & Sons -FL/NY, and more.

>>>Green River Festival ~ Greenfield, Massachusetts ~ http://www.greenriverfestival.com ~ Performers include: First Aid Kit, The Wood Brothers, The Devil Makes Three, Parsonfield, Tyler Childers, The Record Company, Heather Maloney, Angelique Kidjo, Lazou Mizik, Karl Densons Tiny Universe, Rhiannon Giddens, The Suffers, Upstate, Ladama, Low Cut Connie, Mipso, Mtali Shaka Banda, The Suitcase Junket, Eilen Jewell, Cedric Burnside, Samantha Fish, Philip B. Price, Red Baraat, The Gaslight Tinkers, The Eastpointers, Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward, Session Americana, Ali McGurk, The Stone Coyotes, Sean McConnell, Lowdown Brass Band, Mammas Marmalade., and Many More.

Friday, July 12, 2019

>>>The Fretless at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Liz and Dan Faiella at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ https://lizanddanmusic.com/

Saturday, July 13, 2019

>>>Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet ~ West Ossippee, NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Jean Rohe at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280

Monday, July 15, 2019

>>>Nathan Evans Fox and Jane Kramer at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

>>>Kristin Andreassen, Jefferson Hamer, Lauren Balthrop at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday, July 18 through 21, 2019

>>>Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival ~ Oak Hill, New York ~ http://greyfoxbluegrass.com ~ Performers include: Billy Strings (Artist-in-Residence), Dry Branch Fire Squad (Host Band), Del McCoury Band, Tommy Emmanuel, Earls of Leicester, I’m With Her, Steep Canyon Rangers, Mandolin Orange, Jeff Austin Band and Travelin’ McCourys perform Grateful Ball, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Balsam Range, Gibson Brothers, and SO many more!

>>>Finger lakes GrassRoots Festival ~ Trumansburg, New York ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/ Performers include: Taj Mahal Quartet, Railroad Earth, Rising Appalachia, Todd Snider, Willie Watson, Ryan Montbleau Band, Hayley Jane and The Primates, Driftwood, Tony Perez Band, BKO, Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band, Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, Garifuna Collective, Nativos Jammin' Orchestra, Jose Albizu Jazz Trio, Swamp Kids, Root Shock, Feufollet, Mosaic Foundation, The Turbans, The Crucials, Sammus, Ephniko, DJ Evo Evolution, Oliver Bates Craven, Aaron Lipp and The Slack Tones, Dirty Blanket, ¡Viva Mayhem!, Ruth Rosenblatt and George Cooke, PA Line, Drank The Gold, Tattat, Folkfaces, Vicious Fishes, Jim Lauderdale, Preston Frank and His Zydeco Family Band, Richie and Rosie, Cortadito, Sim Redmond Band, Gunpoets, The Campbell Brothers, The Blind Spots, Keith Secola and His Wild Band, Ithaca Bottom Boys, Sihasin, Fall Creek Brass Band, Jones Benally Family Dance Troupe, The Flying Clouds of South Carolina, Moontee Sinquah, Walter Mouton and The Scott Playboys, Kevin Kinsella, Hank Roberts, Tenzin Chopak, Empire Kings, Double Tiger, Traonach, Mac Benford and Up South, Mary Lorson, KidBess and The Magic Ring, Bubba George String Band, The Talktomes, December Wind, Calico Moon, Uniit Carruyo

Friday, July 19, 2019

>>>Emilia Dahlin Sextet at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>>Mama Ain’t Dead at River Styx Tavern ~ 166 Boulder Drive, Fitchburg MA ~ 5pm ~ http://mamaaintdead.com/

Saturday, July 20, 2019

>>>Open Door for Three (Irish trio) at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>>John Gorka at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Annie Patterson and Peter Blood at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280

>>>Katie Dobbins at Radio Bean ~

Burlington VT ~ 8:30pm ~ https://www.katiedobbinsmusic.com/

>>>Upstate (multi-genre) at One Longfellow (State Theatre) ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday, July 21, 2019

>>>The Kingston Trio at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2019

>>>County Bluegrass Festival Fort Fairfield, Maine

http://countybluegrass.com/

lineup includes: The Family Sowell (TN), Carolina Blue (NC), Little Roy & Lizzy Show (GA), Third Harmony (NB), Blistered Fingers (ME), Zink & Company (MA), Kristy Cox (TN), Po Ramblin' Boys (TN), The LaClaires (ME), High Fidelity (TN), Nick Chandler & Delivered (NC), The Atkinson Family (NY), Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road (NC), The LaClaires (ME), David Davis and the Warrior River Boys (AL), and more.

>>>Brantling Bluegrass Festival Sodus, NY

http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/

lineup includes: Edgar Loudermilk Band, Monroe Crossing, Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road, Mama Corn, The Grillbillie Band Project, Beartracks, Linabelle, Melanie and the Boys, Gone Fishin, and more.

>>>Ossipee Valley Music Festival ~ South Hiram, Maine ~ http://www.ossipeevalley.com ~ Performers include: DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS, BILLY STRINGS, THE GIBSON BROTHERS COUNTRY ELECTRIC SHOW, DUSTBOWL REVIVAL, THE QUEBE SISTERS, T SISTERS, LAKOU MIZIK, TWISTED PINE, KINAN AZMEH & THE CITY BAND, THE PO’ RAMBLIN BOYS, RAINBOW GIRLS, ALISON DE GROOT AND TATIANA HARGREAVES, SIERRA FERRELL, THE BAGBOYS, NEW ENGLAND BLUEGRASS, TRICKY BRITCHES, CORNER HOUSE, THE RUTABEGGARS, MAMA’S MARMALADE and more!

>>>The Newport Folk Festival ~ Newport, Rhode Island ~ http://www.newportfolk.org ~ Performers include: Amy Ray Band, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle, Bonny Light Horseman, , Cedric Burnside, Charley Crockett, Courtney Marie Andrews, Dawes and Friends, Devon Gilfillian, , Gregory Alan Isakov, , Haley Hendrickx, If I had a Song (seeger), Im With Her, Jade Bird, Jeff Tweedy, J S Ondara, Kacey Musgraves, Lake Street Dive, Liz Cooper, Lucy Dacus, Lukas Nelson, Maggie Rogers, Mountain Man, Nilufer Yanya, Parker Millsap, Phil Lesh, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rayland Baxter, Ruston Kelly, Sheryl Crow, Stephen Marley, The Nude Party, Todd Snider, The O Mys, Trey Anastasio, Yola, and more!

>>>The Lowell Folk Festival ~ Lowell, Massachusetts ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org ~ Performers include: Albert Lee, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Grupo Cimarrón, Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne, Vieux Farka Touré, Yamini Kalluri & the Carnatic Ensemble, and more [TBA]

>>>Danby Old Country and Bluegrass Festival ~ http://bluegrassfestivalguide.com/danby.html ~ Performers: Josh Grisby and County Line, Monroe Crossing, Beartracks, The Atkinson Family, Nick Anderson and Shady Creek, Cornfed Dogs, Just Passin’ Thru (host band), and more.

Friday, July 26, 2019

>>>Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, July 27, 2019

>>>Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio with Ordinary Elephant at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>>Crystal Bowersox at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>The Quebe Sisters at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ 37 Main St., Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour

>>>Slaid Cleaves at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Uplift Festival at Marty’s Driving Range ~ Mason, New Hampshire ~ 2:30-11 pm http://upliftmusicfest.org ~ Multi-genre festival: Performers include: Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Ryan Montbleau Band, Donna the Buffalo, Adam and the Flood, Varsity Material, Senie Hunt and more!

Sunday, July 28, 2019

>>>>>>Jonathan Edwards at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

>>>Snughouse & Caroline Cotter at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, August 2, 2019

>>>Damn Tall Buildings at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ http://damntallbuildings.com/ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

Saturday, August 3, 2019

>>>Decatur Creek at Farmers Market of Keene ~ Gilbo Ave. (across from Lindy’s Diner) Keene NH ~ 9am ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

>>>Carol Noonan and the Stone Mountain Boys with Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Sol y Canto at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

>>>Ramblin’ Jack Elliot at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

>>>Village Harmony at Court Street Arts (On Haverhill Common) ~ Haverhill NH ~ 6pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/workshops

Thursday, August 8, 2019

>>>Blackjack Crossing at Winchester Music Series ~ Winchester NH ~ 6-8pm. ~ 603-313-8349 Bjxbeny@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/Blackjackcrossing/

>>>Richard Shindell at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Friday, August 9, 2019

>>>>>>Howie Day at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, August 10, 2019

>>>Tomas Rodriguez and Barry Kornhauser at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280

Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18, 2019

>>>Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots ~ Manchester, VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ info@greenmountainbluegrass.com 802-824-3575 ~ Performers include: Mandolin Orange, Darrell Scott, Donna the Buffalo, Mipso, Chatham County Line, Phillips, Grier & Flinner, Molsky's Mountain Drifters, Dead Horses, Lonely Heartstring Band, Barnes Gordy and Walsh Jordan Tice, Rayna Gellert and Keiran Kane, Christian Sedelmyer, Eli West & John Reischman, Hawktail, Lonesome Ace Stringband

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

>>>Hawktail at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, August 16, 2019

>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Peter Yarrow at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>David O and 6foot6 at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

>>>Darrell Scott at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Saturday, August 17, 2019

>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

>>>Pamela Means at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280

Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25, 2019

>>>The Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival ~ Litchfield, Maine ~ http://www.blisteredfingers.com ~ lineup includes: The Gibson Brothers (NY), Lonesome River Band (TN), Junior Sisk (VA), The Po' Ramblin Boys (TN), The Bluegrass Brothers (VA), Bluegrass Diamonds (NB), Zink & Company (MA), Back Woods Road (ME), Blistered Fingers (ME), and more.

Friday, August 23, 2019

>>>Judy Collins at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Sunday, August 25, 2019

>>>UnCommon Jam Music Festival (multi-genre fetival, with CeliaWoodsmith, Moxley Union, Linda B and the Barncats, and many more) at Court Street Arts of Haverhill NH (on Newbury VT Common) ~ Newbury VT ~ 1-6pm ~ http://www.courtstreetarts.org/workshops

Friday, August 30, 2019

>>>Knots & Crosses at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, August 31, 2019

>>>Knots & Crosses at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thurtsday, September 12, 2019

>>>Blackjack Crossing at September Farm Might ~ Archway Farm, Keene NH ~ 6-8pm. ~ 603-313-8349 Bjxbeny@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/Blackjackcrossing/

Saturday, September 14, 2019

>>>Blackjack Crossing at Chesterfield Summer Concert Series ~ Chesterfield NH ~ 4-8pm. ~ 603-313-8349 Bjxbeny@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/Blackjackcrossing/

Thursday, September 19, 2019

>>>Oliver the Crow at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, September 21, 2019

>>>Don McLean at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ 8pm ~ http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

>>>Big Galute (Klezmer multi-genre) at Chandler Center for the Arts ~ 71-73 North Main Street, Randolph VT ~ 7:30 pm ~ https://boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/chandler/events https://www.chandler-arts.org/

>>>Roy Zimmerman at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.royzimmerman.com/

Sunday, September 22, 2019

>>>Roy Zimmerman at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 7:30pm ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.royzimmerman.com/

>>>The Hardtacks at Stow Historical Society ~ Stow, MA ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Buskin & Batteau at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

Saturday, September 28, 2019

>>>Tom Rush at Jonathan's of Ogunquit ~ Ogunquit ME ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

>>>Larry Allen Brown at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

>>>Blackjack Crossing at Winchester Pickle Festival ~ Winchester NH ~ noon- 4pm. ~ 603-313-8349 Bjxbeny@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/Blackjackcrossing/

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Thursday, October 3, 2019

>>>Iris DeMent at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 4, 2019

>>>Bill and Eli Perras at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 5, 2019

>>>Iris DeMent at Colonial Theater ~ Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ~ www.catamountarts.org

>>>Decatur Creek at The Hancock Depot ~ Depot St, Hancock, NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.reverbnation.com/decaturcreek

Sunday, October 6, 2019

>>>The Jeremiahs at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 11, 2019

>>>Peter Mulvey and Catie Curtis at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, October 18, 2019

>>>Steve Chagnon at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, October 19, 2019

>>>Sarah Thomsen at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://sarathomsen.com/

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Norwich Farmers’ Market ~ Norwich VT ~ 10am ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, October 25, 2019

>>>The Burning Hell at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

Saturday, October 26, 2019

>>>Pete’s Posse at Stone Church Center ~ 12 Church Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://stonechurcharts.org

Friday, November 1, 2019

>>>The Bradford Bog People (featured act) at High Street Coffee House ~ Boscawen, NH ~ doors 7pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Saturday, November 2, 2019

>>>The John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, November 15, 2019

>>>Chris Smither at Peterborough Players ~ Peterborough, NH 03458 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-924-3235

Sunday, November 10, 2019

>>>Rupert Wates and Joe Maiocco at Stage 33 Live ~ 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ doors 7pm, show 8pm ~ http://stage33live.com/

Friday, November 15, 2019

>>>Nick and Luke at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Hungrytown at Franklin Opera House ~ 316 Central Street, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.franklinoperahouse.org/ http://hungrytown.net/

Saturday, December 14, 2019

>>>Great Bay Sailor at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/ http://greatbaysailor.com/

Friday, December 20, 2019

>>>Steve Schuch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Friday, November 29, 2019

>>>The Adam Ezra Group (folk rock) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, December 6, 2019

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham (Christmas Special) at Little White Church ~ Eaton NH (sponsored by Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, December 7, 2019

>>>Carol Noonan and Dana Cunningham (Christmas Special) at Little White Church ~ Eaton NH (sponsored by Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, ME) ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, December 14, 2019

>>>Great Bay Sailor Yuletide at Blasty Trad Concert Series ~ Blasty Bough Brewing, Epsom NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.blastybough.com/blastytrad/

Saturday, February 15, 2020

>>>Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://reggieharrismusic.com/

Saturday, March 21, 2020

>>>Joe Jencks at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joejencks.com/

Saturday, April 11, 2020

>>>Joe Jencks at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.scottcook.net/

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

A plethora of Maine dance and song events: https://deffa.org/events/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, May 6, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, May 9, 2109

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496- 2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529- 1586, Email:weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, May 11, 2019

>>>Contradance at the Wescustogo Hall ~ North Yarmouth, ME ~ Potluck at 7:30, Dance at 8:30pm ~ 207-233-4325 or fiddle103@yahoo.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ workshop:7:30PM, dance 8PM ~ www.monadnockfolk.org

>>>Contradance at Tracy Hall ~ Norwich, VT. ~ 7:45 PM ; David Millstoen Calling, Music by Gipsy Minor. All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802- 785-4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu . Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome! Gipsy Minor is: (Tom Moreau (violin, viola), Sarah Jane Nelson [piano, fiddle, flute])

>>>Contra at Old Town Hall ~ 1800 RT-140, Gilmanton Ironworks, NH ~ With: Burt Fientuch & Bill Zucker. Gale Wood; Calling~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-267-7227 603-793-5296 gtomwood@gmail.com

>>>Contra at The First Unitarian Society ~ Exeter, NH ~ 8:00 PM with workshop at 7:30 PM ~ 603-679-1915

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, May 12, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>English Country Dance at West Street Ward House, ~ 41 West Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ~ http://nhecds.org/ ~ Second Sunday of every month except July & August ~ Admission: $10 | NHECDS members $9 http://nhecds.org/

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, May 13, 2109

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

>>>Brattleboro Contra Dance at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7-10pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/BrattleboroContra/ 518-561-2594 . Beginners please come at 7:00 for the basics; all dances taught. No partner needed. Please bring soft-soles shoes to protect the dance floor. Admission $10-12 /general, $8 college with ID, $5 for high school and under.

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, May 17, 2019

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, May 18, 2019

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contras and Squares at Boscawen Town Hall (under Boscawen Congregational Church) ~ 12 High St, Boscawen NH ~ 8pm ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/ ~ Admission: $9 | ages 15-25 $5 | under age 15 free https://www.nh.gov/folklife/documents/2015-concord-contra-dance.pdf

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, May 19, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, May 20, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, May 23, 2019

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, May 24, 2019

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00

PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, May 25, 2019

>>>Barn Dance at the Parish Center for the Arts ~ Corner of Boston Road and Lincoln Street on Westford Common, Westford, MA ~ 7pm instruction, 7:30pm dancing ~ 978-692-6333; PCA@Westford.org https://westford.org/pca/contra-dance/

>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, Nils Fredland calling; Music by Birl. (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu Not July or August. Dances are held at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT, (300 Main St.) from 8-11PM on the 2nd or 4th Saturdays of the month (except in April, when there's a big dance event out of town on the 2nd Sat, so no dance in Norwich). Callers will teach the essentials of contradancing from 7:45-8 before each dance, if anyone wants to learn or brush up. Admission is $12, but $8 for students and it's free for those under 16. (We cheerfully accept additional contributions, though!). We ask that everyone bring clean, soft-soled shoes to dance in (protects the recently-finished floor), and water bottles are handy. We share pot-luck finger-food snacks at a break about halfway through the dance. No need to come with a partner; all are welcome! Birl is Tad Dreis (guitar, harmonica), Sam Foucher (accordion), Garrett Grabow (banjo).

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, May 26, 2019

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823-

5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Sunday, May 26 through Monday, May 27, 2019

>>>Brattleboro Dawn Dance (Memorial Day) at Gibson-Aiken Center ~ Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm – 7am ~

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?tribe_events=2019-memorial-day-brattleboro-dawn-dance

http://dawndance.org/

~ A long weekend means one more night for dancing! Come contra dance at the Gibson-Aiken center in downtown Brattleboro from 8:00 pm until the sun comes up and the lights go out.

Monday, May 27, 2019

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

June 23 -June 29, 2019

>>>The Acadia Trad Festival Bar Harbor, Maine

http://www.acadiatradschool.com/festival/

Performers include: There are many headliners plus students from the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts. Also: Contra Dance and Cape Breton Dances.

Saturday, June 29, 2019

>>>English Country Dance at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280 ~ Music by Peregrine Players and Early Music Week faculty. All dances taught by experienced caller.

Saturday, August 31, 2019

>>>Contradance at World Fellowship Center ~ 368 Drake Hill Road, Albany NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://worldfellowship.org/ reservations@worldfellowship.org 603-447-2280 ~ Music by String Equinox.