Cosy Sheridan

Folk Music and Dance CalendarNHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar Week of Mon. 05/06/19By Kate McNally http://nhpr.org/people/kate-mcnally/ •/ May 5, 2019Related Program:The Folk Show…
Every Sunday>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/ First Sunday of each month:>>>Pub Sing at in Crust…
Every Monday>>>Wild Eagles Blues Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.stonechurchrocks.comEvery Tuesday>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelSinging for Our Lives Holly Near And Still We Sing: The Outspoken Collection (Disc 2) Calico TracksThe Birds Were Singing Of…
NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.27.15Monday, September 28>>>Oran Mor at Ri Ra ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-319-1680, www.rira.com/portsmouth/>>>The Fretless at One Longfellow Square ~…
NHPR Folk Calendar 4.5.15Wednesday, April 8>>>Celtic Thunder at the Capitol Center for the Arts ~ Concord, NH ~ 7:30pm ~ www.ccanh.comFriday, April 10>>>David Surette & Susie…
NHPR Folk Show Playlist 2.1.15Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelFree Born Man/ Burns Sisters/ Looking Back: Our American Irish Souls/ Sisters MusicNever Enough/ Julie Snow/ If Words Were…
Thursday, February 5>>> Anthony D’Amato and Michaela Anne, Riverwalk Café and Music Bar, Nashua Friday, February 6>>>Bill Staines & Lui Collins at the Me…
Title/ Artist/ Album/ LabelMiner's Child/ Regina Carter/ Southern Comfort/ Sony MasterworksOut Among the Stars/ Johnny Cash/ Out Among the Stars/…